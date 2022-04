Mott, Barbara J.

MADISON – Barbara J. Mott, age 83, passed away on Thursday, June 24, 2021, after a brief illness. She was born on Aug. 22, 1937, in Sauk City, Wis., the oldest daughter of Harold and Ileen (Gabel) Meyers. A celebration of life will be held at her niece Kathleen's house, from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. on Sunday, July 11.

