Overton, Barbara Lee

MADISON - Barbara Lee Overton, 73, entered this World on Nov. 1, 1946 All Saints Day to the late Phyllis (Anthes) and James A. Overton. She gained her heavenly wings on Saturday July 25, 2020 after a courageous fight with Cancer, and is now in the arms of her Savior.

She is survived by one brother Philip (Carol) Overton of Madison, two sisters Sandra L. Overton-Holman, Ph.D. (Esther Fretz, Ph. D.) of Colorado and Kathleen Ann (Gary) Boebel of Florida. Three nephews, seven nieces, five great-nieces, 14 great-nephews and two great-great-nephews. She is also survived by Special Friend's Diana and LeRoy Kifer and their family.

She was a member of Bethel Lutheran Church Madison where she sang in the Women's Chorus. She graduated in 1964 from Central High School, Madison. She worked for the State of Wisconsin as a Programmer. She was an avid Badger Fan.

Her Masonic Journey began when she was initiated into The International Order of Rainbow for Girls. She was a Past Supreme Royal Matron of the Supreme Council Order of the Amaranth Inc. She was a member of Madison Court Order of the Amaranth, Middleton Chapter Order of the Eastern Star, Madison Shrine Order of the White Shrine of Jerusalem, Antioch Temple Daughter of the Nile and Oshkosh Assembly Social Order of the Beauceant. In the course of her Masonic journey, Barbara traveled extensively. She has been to almost all 50 States including Hawaii, and internationally to Algiers, Majorca, Norway, Germany, England, Scotland, Ireland and Wales.

A Special thank you to her best friend Diana Kifer, and Niece Kelly for their continuous love and care. She will always remain Sweet in our Memory.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: Amaranth Diabetes Foundation (ADF) and sent to Sally A. Acuff 1217 Burning Wood Way. Madison, WI 53704-1053 please put BLO Memorial on memo line.

A Memorial is being planned for August 29, 2020 at 1 p.m. at Doric Masonic Lodge 85 S. Stoughton Rd. Madison, WI. Face Masks are required. Please share your memories at www.cressfuneralservice.com

