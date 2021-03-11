Remley, Basil W.

EVANSVILLE - Dr. Basil W. Remley, age 96, passed away on his family farm in Evansville, Wis., on Sunday, March 7, 2021, surrounded by his loved ones.

Dr. Remley was born to Maudie Smith Remley and Emmet Remley in Madison County, Anderson, Ind., on Oct. 30, 1924. He served in the U.S. Navy in World War II, in both the European and Pacific Theaters.

Dr. Remley was a graduate of Franklin College, Ind., in 1949 and Indiana University School of Dentistry in 1953. He practiced Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery and Oral Pathology in Anderson and Indianapolis, Ind. He served as President of the Indiana State Society of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery and Chairman of the Indiana Peer Review Committee of the Indiana Dental Society. Over the years he was active in many civic and community organizations in both Indiana and Wisconsin.

Dr. Remley is survived by his wife of 66 years, Nancy Brunsell Remley; his sons, Dr. Kent (Lisa) Remley and John (Kim) Remley; daughters, Debby, Anne, and Mary (Trygve Sorenson) Remley; daughter-in-law, Mindy Remley; eight grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by his parents; brother, John Robert Remley; and his son, Reed Remley.

He was a member of Cooksville Lutheran Church. Services will be held at a future date. Interment will take place in the family plot in Historic Cooksville Cemetery, Cooksville, Wis.

Most cherished memorials would be prayerful thoughts, fond recollections, and the respect and love of family and friends.

The family would like to thank Agrace Hospice for their compassionate care. Ward-Hurtley Funeral Home, Evansville, is in charge of the arrangements.

Condolences may be expressed at wardhurtley.com.