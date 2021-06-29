Menu
Beatrice Littel
1925 - 2021
BORN
1925
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Gunderson Funeral Home - Madison
5203 Monona Drive
Madison, WI

Littel, Beatrice Elaine

MADISON - Beatrice Elaine Littel, age 96, of Madison, passed away on Saturday, June 26, 2021, at Agrace HospiceCare. She was born on April 15, 1925, in Rice Lake, the daughter of John and Laura (Wyliep) Brandon. Beatrice graduated from Rice Lake High School. She married Anthony Littel on May 28, 1949, at St. James Catholic Church in Madison.

Beatrice was a friend to all and welcomed others as part of her own family. She loved playing Euchre with her friends, bowling, playing scrabble and doing all kinds of puzzles. She also enjoyed watching and cheering for the Brewers, Badgers, and Packers. Most of all, she loved spending time with her family.

Beatrice is survived by four daughters, Toni Hutter, Jane (Dan) Schuller, Kathy (Mike ) Kopf and Patti (Jim) Pasell; sons, Jim (Kristin ) Littel and Tim (Debbie Vrabec) Littel; 11 grandchildren, Sarah (Dave) Saul, Chad (Rachel) Hutter, Nissa (Ryan Scully) Schuller, Dara (Bjorn) Schuller-Hanson, Ally (John) Hodson, Kari (Matt) Wilson, Matt (Theresa) Littel, Kevin Littel, Jenny Littel, Nicole Vrabec and Caty Vrabec; 14 great-grandchildren, Hayden, Forrest, Cooper, Finn, Isabelle, Maddie, Gracie, Owen, Thor, Griffin, Henry, Nolan, Collin and Emmery; brother, John (Judy) Brandon; sisters, Joan Brandon and Jeanette (Robert) Castleberg; son-in-law, Greg Crull; sister-in-law, Joan Littel; and many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; stepmother, Belle Brandon; husband, Anthony; daughter, Linda Crull; son-in-law, Bob Hutter; sisters, Eleanore Fix, Joyce Mueller and Anna Belle Cornwall; and brother, Eugene Brown.

A funeral service will be held at GUNDERSON EAST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison, at 11:30 a.m., on Thursday, July 1, 2021. Burial will be held at Roselawn Memorial Park at 3 p.m. Visitation will be held at the funeral home from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service on Thursday. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

Gunderson East

Funeral & Cremation Care

5203 Monona Drive

(608) 221-5420


Published by Madison.com on Jun. 29, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jul
1
Visitation
9:30a.m.
Gunderson Funeral Home - Madison
5203 Monona Drive, Madison, WI
Jul
1
Funeral service
11:30a.m.
Gunderson Funeral Home - Madison
5203 Monona Drive, Madison, WI
Jul
1
Burial
3:00p.m.
Roselawn Memorial Park
WI
Funeral services provided by:
Gunderson Funeral Home - Madison
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
1 Entry
My sincere sympathies Tony and family.
Karen Ott
Friend
June 30, 2021
