Beatrice Roberts
FUNERAL HOME
Ryan Funeral Home - North Side Chapel - Madison
2418 N. Sherman Ave.
Madison, WI

Roberts, Beatrice Alma (Babcock)

MADISON - Beatrice Alma (Babcock) Roberts, age 88, passed away on May 31, 2021. She was born on Dec. 7, 1932, in Pardeeville, Wis., to parents, Gordon and Alma (Krueger) Babcock.

Beatrice worked at Burnstad's bakery in DeForest. She was an avid vegetable and flower gardener, quilter, woodworker and painter, and enjoyed crocheting and knitting. She was an active member of Christ Lutheran Church, DeForest, since 1973. Beatrice married Thomas Arthur Roberts on Jan. 28, 1956, in Steamboat Rock, Iowa; he preceded her in death on Feb. 10, 2004.

Beatrice is survived by her four children, Dean (Mary) Roberts, Barbara (John) Vogel, Rachel Roberts, and Sharon (Jim) Washtock; seven grandchildren, Sabina Roberts, Elizabeth Vogel, Joseph (Jennifer) Vogel, Michael (Racheal) Roberts, Crystal Crottau, Desiree Schultz, and Careese Crottau; two step-granddaughters, Amanda Nevarez and Emily McGowan; 14 great-grandchildren; and sister, Edna Jean Babcock.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Thomas; parents; and sister, Velda Putnam.

A special thank you to the staff at Oakwood Prairie Ridge and to Agrace Hospice for their exceptional care.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Christ Lutheran Church Quilting Group or Alter Guild.

To view and sign this guestbook, please visit www.ryanfuneralservice.com.

A funeral service will be held on Saturday, June 5 at 11 a.m. at CHRIST LUTHERAN CHURCH, 220 S Main St., DeForest; a visitation will be held on Saturday at the church from 10 a.m. until the time of service.

Ryan Funeral Home & Cremation Services

Windsor/DeForest Chapel

6924 Lake Road

(608) 846-4250


Published by Madison.com on Jun. 2, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
5
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Christ Lutheran Church of DeForest
220 South Main Street, DeForest, WI
Jun
5
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Christ Lutheran Church of DeForest
220 South Main Street, DeForest, WI
Funeral services provided by:
Ryan Funeral Home - North Side Chapel - Madison
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
