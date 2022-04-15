Becky Dvorak

May 2, 1954 - April 12, 2022

MADISON - Becky Dvorak passed away peacefully on Tuesday, April 12th after a five year battle against cancer, which she fought with courage, dignity and grace.

Becky was born in Clatonia, NE to Ivan and Birdene DeBoer on May 2, 1954, where she grew up on her family farm with her three sisters and brother.

Becky made a lifetime of memories traveling the world and raising her family in Nebraska, Texas, Iowa and finally in Wisconsin where she was an indelible part of the Middleton community. A confidant to many and a friend to all, she will be dearly missed by all whose lives she touched.

She met her lifelong love, Gerald Dvorak, in 1968 where they dated for seven years before marrying in 1975. They celebrate 47 years of marriage on May 10th of this year.

Becky was thankful for the time she was able spend with her four grandchildren, Lucy (5), Lynnie (6), Rudy (6), and Claire (9), whose love she prized most in life.

She is survived by her husband, Gerry Dvorak, her daughter Abbey (Espegard) and husband Ryan, and her son Brandon Dvorak and wife Allyson.

Per Becky's wishes, in lieu of a formal funeral, the family will host an open house on Saturday, April 16th from 2:00-5:00 PM at her home at 6314 Stonefield Rd, Middleton, WI 53562, for those who wish to share their condolences with the family and share their favorite memories of Becky.

For those near and far and who may require travel, the family will also host a Celebration of Life later this summer with a date to be determined.

Becky was friend of the library and memorials may be made to the Middleton Public Library in her name.