Hess, Belva Irene (Schepp)

BARABOO - Belva Irene (Schepp) Hess, age 86, of Baraboo, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020, at St. Clare Hospital in Baraboo. She was born on April 3, 1934, in Baraboo, to parents Conrad F. Schepp and Esther V. (Ebert) Schepp.

She married Ervin Orlin Hess Jr. on Sept. 13, 1952.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Conrad and Esther Schepp.

She is survived by husband, Ervin Orlin Hess Jr.; son, Fredrick (Debi) W. Hess; daughter, Julie (Tim) K. (Hess) Payne; brothers, Benjamin G. Schepp (Ill.) and Roy E. Schepp (Va.); five grandchildren; and 17 great-grandchildren; as well as several other family and friends.

No services are being held. The Redlin Funeral Home is assisting the family.