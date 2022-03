Phifer, Benjamin L.

STOUGHTON - Benjamin L. Phifer passed on Feb. 27, 2021, at the age of 68.

A visitation is scheduled for Friday, March 5 from 3 to 5 p.m. at TUSCHEN FUNERAL HOME, 302 Columbus St., in Sun Prairie. A celebration of Ben's life will be held in the summer of 2021 for family and friends. Please follow COVID rules.

