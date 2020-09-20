Ammerman, Bennett Ryan

MOUNT HOREB - Bennett Ryan Ammerman, of Mount Horeb, born Feb. 28, 2020, passed away unexpectedly on Sept. 14, 2020, on a beautiful fall day that started out like any other.

Bennett is survived by heartbroken friends and family, including his parents, Ryan and Christina Ammerman of Mount Horeb; grandparents, Mark and Jeanne Bohl of Mount Horeb; grandma, Beth Ammerman of Evansville; godparents, uncle David Bohl and aunt Brienna Voegeli of Belleville; uncle, Derrick Bohl of Minneapolis; aunt, Madison Crowder of Cincinnati; aunt, Rachel Ammerman; and uncle, CJ Schaefer of Milwaukee.

Bennett now gets to meet his Grandpa Dave Ammerman in heaven, who died unexpectedly in January 2020.

A private family service will be held. Those wishing to attend via LIVESTREAM, may do so by visiting stbmidd.org and clicking the "Livestream" option on Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020, at 11 a.m.

The family would like to thank all the outpouring of support, and give a most sincere thank you to the Mount Horeb Fire Department, EMS and Police, as well as the UW C.H.E.T.A. Med Flight team for their efforts.

Bennett, with an infectious smile and laugh, easily brought a smile to everyone's face and brightened their day. The joy and love you brought family and friends in these past six months have changed all of us forever. Know that our love for you will live on in our hearts, and we all were extremely privileged to experience life with you.

