Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Madison.com
Madison.com Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Bennett Rogers
1956 - 2021
BORN
1956
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Ryan Funeral Home - North Side Chapel - Madison
2418 N. Sherman Ave.
Madison, WI

Rogers, Bennett James "Ben"

MADISON - Bennett James "Ben" Rogers, age 64, passed away Sunday, March 21, 2021, as a result of chronic rejection from his lung transplant in 2007 and end stage renal disease. Ben was a fighter, despite his numerous health challenges. He was born in Sheboygan on May 22, 1956, the only child of James and Francine (Mischo) Rogers. Ben was raised in Green Bay and moved to Madison, Wis., so he could be closer to the University of Wisconsin Hospital.

A celebration of Ben's life will be scheduled this summer to allow more time for people to be vaccinated for COVID-19.

Many thanks to Heartland Hospice Care and the amazing transplant doctors and nurses at the University of Wisconsin Hospital.

To view and sign this guestbook, please visit www.ryanfuneralservice.com.

Ryan Funeral Home & Cremation Services

Verona Chapel

220 Enterprise Drive

(608) 845-6625


Published by Madison.com on Mar. 28, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Ryan Funeral Home - North Side Chapel - Madison
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Ryan Funeral Home - North Side Chapel - Madison.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.