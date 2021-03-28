Rogers, Bennett James "Ben"

MADISON - Bennett James "Ben" Rogers, age 64, passed away Sunday, March 21, 2021, as a result of chronic rejection from his lung transplant in 2007 and end stage renal disease. Ben was a fighter, despite his numerous health challenges. He was born in Sheboygan on May 22, 1956, the only child of James and Francine (Mischo) Rogers. Ben was raised in Green Bay and moved to Madison, Wis., so he could be closer to the University of Wisconsin Hospital.

A celebration of Ben's life will be scheduled this summer to allow more time for people to be vaccinated for COVID-19.

Many thanks to Heartland Hospice Care and the amazing transplant doctors and nurses at the University of Wisconsin Hospital.

