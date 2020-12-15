Johnson, Bernadine Doris

MOUNT HOREB – Bernadine Doris Johnson, age 96, of Mount Horeb, Wis., passed away on Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020, after contracting COVID-19 viral pneumonia.

Bernadine was born July 2, 1924, in Neillsville, Wis., daughter of Theodore and Ella (Zickert) Schlinkert. She graduated from Owen High School in Owen, Wis., in 1942, attended one year at Stevens Point Teacher's College and worked in Milwaukee during World War II. After the war she went to UW-Madison and completed her B.S. degree in Physical Therapy in 1949. She played percussion in the orchestra where she met George L. Johnson. They were married June 24, 1950 (70 years), and had one daughter, Patricia, in 1952 in St. Croix Falls, Wis. They resided in Mount Horeb since then, where George taught Vo-Ag education at the high school, and she was a homemaker and occasional physical therapist. She was a member of the Evangelical Lutheran Church Ladies Aid and Women's Guild. She was also a part of the Dane County Health Council scholarship committee and belonged to the Scatterettes Homemakers Club.

Grandma Bernie had a compassionate heart, loved her grandchildren and enjoyed flowers, birds, music and her cats. She was a big Wisconsin sports fan and as a homemaker did a lot of canning and preserving.

Bernadine is survived by her husband, George; daughter, Patricia Gibson; and grandchildren, Nathan Gibson, Matthew Gibson (Kristin) and Kristi Gibson. Three great-grandsons also brought her joy – Mitchell, Max and Marty. Four nieces and nephews are scattered around the U.S. Preceding her in death were her parents; brother, Herbert Schlinkert; and nephew, Theodore Schlinkert.

A memorial service will be held later in 2021. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to a scholarship program at Mount Horeb High School regarding physical therapy, or the Women's Ministries at Evangelical Lutheran Church in Mount Horeb. Memorials should be sent to Gunderson Camacho Funeral & Cremation Care, P.O. Box 18, Mount Horeb, WI 53572.

A big thanks goes to the Ingleside Community staff for their care of her for the last 4 1/2 years. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

Gunderson Camacho Mount Horeb

Funeral & Cremation Care

500 N. Eighth St.

(608) 437-5077