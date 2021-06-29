Millin, Bernadine Frances (Pink)

Bernadine Frances (Pink) Millin passed away on June 23, 2021 at Sun Prairie Wisconsin. She was born on January 1, 1933 to Edward and Florence Pink in Lancaster Wisconsin, one of 9 children. She graduated from Lancaster High School in 1951.

Bernie married Ronald Millin, of rural Patch Grove, on February 19, 1955 in Lancaster Wisconsin. They began their married life on the Millin family farm in rural Patch Grove. They later moved several times before returning to their roots by buying a farm in rural Waterloo, Wisconsin where they lived for 50 years before moving to the Sun Prairie Healthcare Center.

Bernie loved working with her hands. She will be remembered for her beautiful flower garden, great homemade bread and great handiwork. She loved quilting, wood carving and braided rugs. Many family members have been blessed with her wonderful quilts and carved figurines.

Bernie loved her family. She enjoyed going to her grandchildren's school activities and sporting events. And more recently being able to hug 8 great grandchildren.

Bernie is survived by her children: Steven (Mary), Douglas (Cathy) and Jennifer (Jon) Sawle; along with six grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren. She is further survived by her sisters: Sister Claire, Irene (Frank) Buhl, brother in laws: Bob Eversoll, Mick (Doris) Millin and sister-in-law: Rachel Pink.

Funeral arrangements will be at St Mary's Church (Holy Family Parish) in Marshall Wisconsin on Wednesday June 30th. Visitation will be at the Church from 9 - 11 am, with the funeral service at 11 am.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Marshall High School Scholarship Fund, or the Catholic Ladies Quilters.

The family would like to thank the staff at the Sun Prairie Healthcare facility for the great care and kindness they provided both Bernie and Ron over the final years of their lives.

