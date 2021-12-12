Cesnik, Bernard I.

MADISON - Bernard I. Cesnik, 81, died peacefully in his sleep on Nov. 11, 2021. Bernie spent his early life in Hillsboro, Wis. After graduating from Hillsboro High, he joined the U.S. Navy and served as a radio technician aboard the USS Independence. He then moved to Madison, starting a family and earning both his undergraduate degree and his Master of Social Work at the UW.

Bernie was known for his calm and steady demeanor and for being an unfailing friend. People often opened up to him, and he made them feel listened to, cared for, and supported without judgment. This gift was integral to Bernie's groundbreaking work at the Dane County Mental Health Center during the 1970s and '80s, where he created and directed the Crisis Intervention Unit. This 24-hour mobile response team provides critical support to individuals with mental illness. From its inception, the Crisis Unit's work included a close collaboration with the Madison Police Department aimed at diverting individuals with mental illness from the criminal justice system. The "Dane County Model" developed by Bernie and his colleagues became a renowned example of successful and compassionate mental health care. Bernie also co-founded Madison Counseling Services and worked for the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation.

Beyond his career in social work, Bernie was an accomplished sailor, cyclist, ceramicist, doodler, gardener, traveler, and a friend to many canines during his life-all of which passions live on in his children and grandchildren, along with his wry sense of humor and love of ice cream.

In the final years of his life, the patient, quiet care Bernie had shown to so many clients was returned to him by an outstanding team of caregivers at his home, at the home of his daughter, Joanie, in Boulder, Colo., and later at All Saints Memory Care in Madison.

Bernie was preceded in death by his wife, Karen; his parents; his brothers, Jim and Tom; and several longtime friends. He is survived by his brother, Mark; several cousins; his first wife, Sandy; his children, Susan, Joanie, and Eric; stepdaughter, Liz; six nieces and nephews; five grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.

Donations in Bernie's memory could be made to the Alzheimer's and Dementia Alliance or NAMI Dane County. A service celebrating Bernie's life will be held in May.

