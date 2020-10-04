Dushek, Bernard Maurice "Bernie"

PORTAGE - Bernard Maurice "Bernie" Dushek, age 93, of Portage, passed away peacefully at Our House Assisted Living in Portage on Sept. 29, 2020, with his loving wife by his side.

Bernie was born Aug. 22, 1927, in Portage, the son of John and Johanna (O'Brien) Dushek. He grew up in Caledonia Township on the family farm, graduating from Portage High School in 1945. Bernie and Mary Jean Duffy were married Aug. 29, 1953, in Portage. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean Conflict, serving stateside. He worked at and became co-owner of Arlington Feed and Grain.

Bernie was involved in numerous community and civic organizations and sports in the Poynette and Arlington area. He frequented curling clubs around the state, promoting what he called "the greatest sport on Earth." He introduced numerous people to the sport and was dubbed "curling's greatest ambassador." He served on the Poynette School Board; coached sports teams; and was treasurer and/or secretary for organizations, including the Knights of Columbus Council #6997. Bernie also enjoyed golf, cards, sports, bingo, a good joke, brandy and food. Faith, family and friends were mainstays of Bernie's life. He treated people with respect, and his handshake was his word. Bernie was a member of St. Thomas the Apostle Parish, Poynette.

He is survived by his wife; seven children, Theresa (Edward) Kaukl, Constance (Jeffrey) Kain, Thomas (Ginger) Dushek, Kathryn (Mark Schinke) Dunn, John Dushek, Eileen (Bill) Dushek-Manthe and Daniel Dushek; 13 grandchildren, Jeremy, Kyle (Sara), Michael (Tony), Diana, Anna, Andrew, Erin, Ryan, Kevin, Travis, Joe (Ashlie), Brian and Elise (Joel); four great-grandchildren; and other relatives. Bernie was preceded in death by his parents; four brothers, Harold Dushek, Robert Dushek, Arthur Dushek, and Matthew James "Jim" Dushek; a sister, Kathleen Duffy; and a granddaughter, Rebecca Manthe.

Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at ST. MARY OF THE IMMACULATE CONCEPTION, Portage, Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020, at 11 a.m., with the Rev. Gary Krahenbuhl presiding and the Rev. Ray Dischler concelebrating. Burial will be in Hillside Cemetery, Poynette, with military honors provided by the Poynette Honor Guard. Visitation will be at PFLANZ MANTEY MENDRALA FUNERAL HOME, Portage, Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020, from 4 to 7 p.m., and at the church on Wednesday, from 10 a.m. until the time of service.

The family would like to thank the staff at Our House and SSM Health at Home for their care and support.

Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home in Portage (www.pmmfh.com) is assisting the family.