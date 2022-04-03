Bernard Joseph Roberts

March 5, 1925 - March 14, 2022

Bernard Joseph Roberts (BJ), passed away peacefully at home, with family by his side on Monday, March 14, 2022.

Bernard was born March 5, 1925 to Joseph and Elizabeth Roberts of Dodgeville, WI. Bernard grew up in Madison, WI, graduating from Central High School.

After high school Bernard went into the military and fought in World War II over in Europe.

After the leaving the military Bernard attended the UW Madison and graduated with a degree in Economics. While attending the UW, Bernard was introduced to Margaret G. Palzkill, by his friend Bill Goeden, who was also attending the UW at that time and dating Margaret's sister Lorraine. Bernard and Margaret were married in Mineral Point, WI, on November 15, 1952, on the opening day of the Wisconsin gun deer season and Bernard's brother James never forgot that.

Bernard joined the City of Madison Police Department as the first police officer with a college degree. Bernard retired at the rank of Lieutenant in 1981, after 33-years of service. While attending a nine month Traffic Institute course at Northwestern University in IL, (1970-1971) all of the students and professors, that year ended up with their names listed on microfiche, along with a copy of the New Testament, which was sent up on a NASA mission and placed on the moon.

While on the Madison PD, he was a member of the MPD pistol team shooting competitively for the police department. Bernard was well known throughout the state as an expert shooter winning the state title nine consecutive years in a row. On occasion when some shooters going to a pistol match would see Bernard show up, they decided to going golfing that day instead of shooting.

After retiring Bernard and Margaret went back to Europe several times to visit the areas he had been during World War II, to see how they changed after the war and how they looked now.

Bernard is survived by his wife, Margaret of 69-years of marriage; his children: Dan (Sara), Colleen (Bill), George (Debbie), Jim, Beth; and his sister Patricia. Bernard is also survived by several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Bernard was preceded in death by his parents Joseph and Elizabeth; a daughter, Ann; and his brother, James.

Per Bernards wishes there will be no public service held.

In lieu of flowers or plants, donations may be made to wildd.org or a Shriners Children's Hospital.