Berneice I. Murphy

May 23, 1929 - April 4, 2022

SPRING GREEN - Berneice I. Murphy, age 92, of Spring Green passed away peacefully on Monday, April 4, 2022 at St. Mary's Hospital in Madison. She was born on May 23, 1929 the daughter of Robert and Anna (Handel) Kerl of Mazomanie, WI. Berneice was married to L. Vincent Murphy on August 4, 1951 and was blessed with 66 years of marriage. Her past employment included Farmers Mutual, Badger Ordinance, River Valley School District (28 yrs) and Culvers (10 yrs). Family and her Faith were important to her. She was a member of St. John's Catholic Church, and a previous member of the bowling and Women Golf Leagues. She was an avid card player who could beat the best even up to her passing. She enjoyed watching the Brewers, Packers, and Badgers as well as a proud Badger football season ticket holder for 25+ years. She enjoyed gatherings with the Good Time Golf Gals and friends at Arthurs. Highlights of her traveling days included Ireland, Rome, Lourdes, the Rose Bowl and annual sightseeing adventures with friends. During her travels she enjoyed collecting plates and magnets from each state she visited.

Survivors include her four children: Pat (Karen) Murphy, Mary (Kevin) Wolosek, Marcia (Ray) Ring, Steve (Mary) Murphy; eight grandchildren: Lucas, Jacob, Scott (Amanda), Stephanie (Kevin), Ryan (Alexandria), John (Kristin), Matthew (Kayelon), Mark (Libby); five great- grandchildren: Aubrey, Zoe, Ehlowyn, Elondra, Ezrielle; in-laws, Howard (Darlene) Murphy, Carol Murphy, nieces, nephews and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Vince; infant daughter, Ann Marie; siblings:Anna Bryant, Norbert Kerl, Kathleen Lucey, Robert Kerl, Jr.; in-laws: Harold Bryant, Wylina Kerl, Donald Lucey, Delores Kerl, Otis & Kathleen Beyer, Jack Murphy.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, April 22, 2022 at 12:00 P.M at St. John's Evangelist Catholic Church in Spring Green. Fr. Garrett Kau will officiate with burial in the church cemetery. Visitation will be held on Friday at the church from 10:00 A.M. until the time of Mass at 12:00 P.M. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. John's Evangelist Catholic Church or the River Valley Food Pantry.

The family would like to thank Dr. Wermuth and the staff at Greenway Terrace, Greenway Manor and The Meadows for the wonderful care and support given mom over the past 4 years. Mom, you were a great role model for your children and grandchildren. The strength and humility you displayed in battling your health issues was amazing. Rest in Peace. Online condolences available at www.staffordfuneralhomes.com.

The Richardson-Stafford Funeral Home in Spring Green is assisting the family with the arrangements.