POYNETTE - Bernelda Emma Schuster, age 92, formerly of Poynette, passed away peacefully at the Sienna Meadows Memory Care Facility in Oregon, Wis., on Dec. 14, 2020.

Bernelda was born April 25, 1928, in St. Cloud, Minn., to Frank and Magdalen (Landwehr) Pallow. She married Victor S. Schuster on Aug. 30, 1947, in St. Joseph, Minn. She was so very proud to be the mother to eight children: Kenneth (Romona) Schuster, Rosalind (William) Gausman, Richard (Lynn) Schuster, Randall (Margaret) Schuster, Paula (Robert) Branton, Jeannine (David) Walters, James (Rosalie) Schuster, and Jacquelyn (John) Schmidt; 23 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild. She is survived in death by her children and their families; her brother, John "Jack" Pallow; and her sister, Frances "Frankie" DeMars. She was preceded in death by Victor, her husband of 68 years; brothers, James, William and Richard; and sister, Marjorie.

While raising their large family, they enjoyed many trips to visit relatives in Minnesota, which usually included tent camping. She loved to crochet and sew and left much of her beautiful work behind for loved ones to cherish. Once her children were raised, she entered the work force, later retiring from the Wisconsin Department of Revenue. Once she retired, attending Mass and quilting was a common part of her daily routine.

Due to the pandemic, the family has chosen to keep friends and family safe, so there will only be a private funeral service at a later date. Inurnment will be in Hillside Cemetery, Poynette.

The Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home in Poynette (www.pmmfh.com) is assisting the family.