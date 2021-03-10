Svilow, Betsy B.

STOUGHTON - On Friday, March 5, 2021, Betsy B. (Starkey) Svilow, loving mother, grandmother, aunt, and sister, passed away at the age of 62. Betsy was born on Nov. 26, 1958, in Rockford, Ill., to Katherine (Kaupanger) and Clement J. Svilow Sr. She received her bachelor's degree in political science and English from Indiana University in 1984, along with earning a teaching certificate to become an English teacher. Betsy had two children with her former husband, Bruce Starkey: Carl Starkey (28) and Lydia Starkey (21).

Betsy had a passion and fight for life that was unmatched. She believed that each new day was an opportunity to make the world a better place. Betsy was full of fire and was passionate about politics, education, sports, and anything that she felt was important. She loved to travel to new places, with a special love for mountains, lakes, and the country of England. She loved plants and to garden, and had a green thumb that could make anything grow. She also adored animals, especially cats, and always had a pet cat. Betsy was an amazing cook and loved to make meals for others. She had a passion for reading and writing, and was a very talented writer. Betsy was also extremely funny and loved to laugh and make others laugh. But more than anything, Betsy loved her family. She will be remembered for her huge spirit, her inner strength, and her commitment to her loved ones, especially her children.

Betsy was preceded in death by her father, Clement Sr.; her mother, Katherine; and her sister, Anne Svilow. She is survived by her children, Carl and Lydia; her sister, Kit (Johnston); her brother, Clement "John" Svilow Jr.; her granddaughter, Kira Starkey; her nieces, Amy and Rachel; and nephews, Adam, Jordan, and Gabriel; along with several cousins and grandnieces and grandnephews.

A funeral service will be held on Sunday, March 14 at 1 p.m. at CRESS FUNERAL HOME in Stoughton, Wis., with a visitation beginning at 11 a.m. The funeral and visitation will be both in-person and virtual. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to either Second Harvest Food Bank or the Women's Funding Network in Betsy's name.

