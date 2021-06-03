Bollig-Flynn, Betty Jane Elizabeth

MADISON – Betty Jane Elizabeth Bollig-Flynn, age 87, passed away on Monday, May 31, 2021, peacefully in her sleep. She was born on Oct. 18, 1933, the daughter of Anton and Susan (Meier) Bollig.

Betty graduated from Edgewood High School. She married Thomas Flynn Sr. on May 26, 1957, at St. James Catholic Church. She was a long-standing member of St. Dennis Catholic Church.

Betty's smile brought joy to many. She will be remembered as a wonderful, generous person, loving mom, and a doting grandmother. Betty was incredibly positive, full of laughter and welcoming to everyone. Her family (six boys) was her heart, always putting their concerns first right up until the end.

Betty is survived by her five sons, Bradley, Michael, Thomas Jr., Patrick and Robert (Gina); her two grandchildren, Devon and Autumn Flynn; as well as many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; grandson, Kolten Flynn; son, Douglas Flynn; and husband, Thomas Flynn Sr.

A funeral service will be held at GUNDERSON EAST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison, at 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 5, 2021. A burial will follow at Highland Memory Gardens at 12 noon on Saturday. A visitation will be held at the funeral home from 10 a.m. until the time of the service on Saturday.

Special thanks to Agrace HospiceCare for the loving care Betty received. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

