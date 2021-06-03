Menu
Betty Bollig-Flynn
1933 - 2021
BORN
1933
DIED
2021
ABOUT
Edgewood High School of the Sacred Heart
FUNERAL HOME
Gunderson Funeral Home - Madison
5203 Monona Drive
Madison, WI

Bollig-Flynn, Betty Jane Elizabeth

MADISON – Betty Jane Elizabeth Bollig-Flynn, age 87, passed away on Monday, May 31, 2021, peacefully in her sleep. She was born on Oct. 18, 1933, the daughter of Anton and Susan (Meier) Bollig.

Betty graduated from Edgewood High School. She married Thomas Flynn Sr. on May 26, 1957, at St. James Catholic Church. She was a long-standing member of St. Dennis Catholic Church.

Betty's smile brought joy to many. She will be remembered as a wonderful, generous person, loving mom, and a doting grandmother. Betty was incredibly positive, full of laughter and welcoming to everyone. Her family (six boys) was her heart, always putting their concerns first right up until the end.

Betty is survived by her five sons, Bradley, Michael, Thomas Jr., Patrick and Robert (Gina); her two grandchildren, Devon and Autumn Flynn; as well as many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; grandson, Kolten Flynn; son, Douglas Flynn; and husband, Thomas Flynn Sr.

A funeral service will be held at GUNDERSON EAST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison, at 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 5, 2021. A burial will follow at Highland Memory Gardens at 12 noon on Saturday. A visitation will be held at the funeral home from 10 a.m. until the time of the service on Saturday.

Special thanks to Agrace HospiceCare for the loving care Betty received. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

Gunderson East

Funeral & Cremation Care

5203 Monona Drive

(608) 221-5420


Published by Madison.com on Jun. 3, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
5
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Gunderson Funeral Home - Madison
5203 Monona Drive, Madison, WI
Jun
5
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Gunderson Funeral Home - Madison
5203 Monona Drive, Madison, WI
Jun
5
Burial
12:00p.m.
Highland Memory Gardens
WI
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
The Flynns have been our neighbors since 1986. We have alot of great memories with them. We will miss Betty and her warm and welcoming heart and smile. I'm certain that Tom, Doug and her grandson were there to welcome her with open arms when she passed. R.I. P.
Debra L Benion
Friend
June 3, 2021
Betty was always a positive force in the family with a happy and supportive attitude. May she rest in peace!
JAMES VOSS
June 3, 2021
