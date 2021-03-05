Duffey, Betty

HOLLANDALE/BARNEVELD - Betty Duffey, age 92, formerly of the Hollandale and Barneveld area, died on Wednesday, March 3, 2021, at the Ingleside Manor in Mount Horeb. Betty graduated from the Blanchardville Grade and High School. She married Edward Duffey. They farmed together in rural Barneveld and Hollandale.

Betty is survived by her three children, Virginia (Dave) Jensen of rural Hollandale, Marlene (Randy) Lund of Dubuque, Iowa, and Mark Duffey of rural Barneveld, amongst other family. A visitation, with the wearing of masks and social distancing, will be held Saturday, March 6, from 9:30 until 11 a.m. at BLANCHARD HALL at 204 South Main Street in Blanchardville. A funeral service will follow at 11 a.m. at BLANCHARD HALL.

Online memories and condolences can be shared with the family at www.saetherfuneralservice.com.