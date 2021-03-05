Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Madison.com
Madison.com Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Betty Duffey
FUNERAL HOME
Saether Funeral Home - Blanchardville
204 South Main Street 206 South Main Street
Blanchardville, WI

Duffey, Betty

HOLLANDALE/BARNEVELD - Betty Duffey, age 92, formerly of the Hollandale and Barneveld area, died on Wednesday, March 3, 2021, at the Ingleside Manor in Mount Horeb. Betty graduated from the Blanchardville Grade and High School. She married Edward Duffey. They farmed together in rural Barneveld and Hollandale.

Betty is survived by her three children, Virginia (Dave) Jensen of rural Hollandale, Marlene (Randy) Lund of Dubuque, Iowa, and Mark Duffey of rural Barneveld, amongst other family. A visitation, with the wearing of masks and social distancing, will be held Saturday, March 6, from 9:30 until 11 a.m. at BLANCHARD HALL at 204 South Main Street in Blanchardville. A funeral service will follow at 11 a.m. at BLANCHARD HALL.

Online memories and condolences can be shared with the family at www.saetherfuneralservice.com.


Published by Madison.com on Mar. 5, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
6
Visitation
9:30a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Blanchard Hall
206 South Main Street, Blanchardville, WI
Mar
6
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Blanchard Hall
206 South Main Street, Blanchardville, WI
Funeral services provided by:
Saether Funeral Home - Blanchardville
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Saether Funeral Home - Blanchardville.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.