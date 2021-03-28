Menu
Betty Finner
1930 - 2021
BORN
1930
DIED
2021

Finner, Betty M.

MADISON - Betty M. Finner, of Madison, Wis., passed away on March 22, 2021, at UW Hospital, after a brief illness. She was born in 1930 to Emil and Luella Berger of Waumandee, Wis. Betty worked as an executive assistant for most of her career until her retirement. She had a lifelong love for animals, but especially wirehaired dachshunds. She trained and showed dachshunds at AKC shows in the Midwest for over 15 years.

She is survived by her husband, Emil "Bud"; her daughters, Lynn and Barb; her sons, Eric and Scott; her brother, Richard; as well as grandchildren, great-grandchildren and her beloved dachshund, Maggie. She was preceded in death by her parents; her sister, Karen; her brothers, Kenneth and Virgil; and her daughter, Elizabeth. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a private service will be held at a later date when it is again safe to gather.


Published by Madison.com on Mar. 28, 2021.
My condolences. I will always fondly remember Betty. She was bright, energetic and fun to be around. We started work together at WATDA the same week. I know she will be missed.
Gary Antoniewicz
April 2, 2021
Our sympathies to Bud and the family. Betty will be remembered by all those persons whose life was touched by Betty´s kindness and love.
Lois & Jim > Benes
March 29, 2021
Our deepest Sympathy for your loss of Betty. You all are in our thoughts and Prayers. Roger & Barbara Finke, Nakoma Plaza Auto
Roger & Barbara Finke
March 29, 2021
Our deepest sympathy to Betty´s family , She is remembered as a very lovely lady.
Beverlie and Bob Austin
March 28, 2021
Sorry for your loss Eric, You and your family will be in our Prayers
Hank and Holly Busch
March 28, 2021
