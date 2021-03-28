Finner, Betty M.

MADISON - Betty M. Finner, of Madison, Wis., passed away on March 22, 2021, at UW Hospital, after a brief illness. She was born in 1930 to Emil and Luella Berger of Waumandee, Wis. Betty worked as an executive assistant for most of her career until her retirement. She had a lifelong love for animals, but especially wirehaired dachshunds. She trained and showed dachshunds at AKC shows in the Midwest for over 15 years.

She is survived by her husband, Emil "Bud"; her daughters, Lynn and Barb; her sons, Eric and Scott; her brother, Richard; as well as grandchildren, great-grandchildren and her beloved dachshund, Maggie. She was preceded in death by her parents; her sister, Karen; her brothers, Kenneth and Virgil; and her daughter, Elizabeth. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a private service will be held at a later date when it is again safe to gather.