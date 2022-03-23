Betty M. "Betz" Janssen

May 11, 1937 - March 20, 2022

MADISON - Betty M. "Betz" Janssen, age 84, of Madison, passed away on Sunday, March 20, 2022, at St. Mary's Hospital. She was born on May 11, 1937, in Kaukauna, Wis., the daughter of Gilbert and Sophie (Filas) Wettstein.

Betz graduated from Kaukauna High School in 1955. She married Jerome "Jerry" Janssen on Jan. 24, 1959, in Kaukauna. Throughout her life she volunteered between schools and scouts and was a generous blood donor to the American Red Cross.

Betz was a talented seamstress and enjoyed cooking and trying new recipes. She loved being outdoors, camping, biking and hiking. She loved being a grandmother and attended all of her grandchildren's activities and her face would beam with excitement when the great-grandchildren were around.

Betz worked at General Casualty Companies for many years developing friendships which she maintained even after her retirement in 1998.

Christmas was a very special holiday for Betz and she made it extra special for her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She made sure everybody had plenty of food, presents and fun. She would even have extra presents wrapped just in case an extra guest arrived, who she welcomed as though they were family.

Betz is survived by her loving husband of 63 years, Jerry; daughter, Sherry (Don) Severson; son, Patrick (Colleen) Janssen; five grandchildren, Sarah (Dustin Fischer) Janssen, Matt (Nicole) Severson, John Janssen, Erik (Marie) Severson and Collin Severson; great-grandchildren, Hailey and Braeden Severson; sister-in-law, Donna Wettstein; and brother-in-law, Dave Belling. She was preceded in death by her parents, Gilbert and Sophie; brothers, Gilbert Wettstein and Eddie Wettstein; and sister, Patsy Belling.

A funeral service will be held at GUNDERSON EAST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison, at 2 p.m. on Friday, March 25, 2022. Burial will follow at Highland Memory Gardens. Visitation will be held at the funeral home from 12 noon until the time of the service on Friday.

Memorials may be gifted in Betz's name to the Alzheimer's Association.

The family would like to thank Agrace for the compassionate in home care and a special thank you to neighbor, Betty Milligan, for her friendship and care, and for always being there to lend a helping hand. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

