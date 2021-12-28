Menu
Betty Jones
1929 - 2021
BORN
1929
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Gunderson Funeral Home - Stoughton
1358 Hwy 51 N
Stoughton, WI

Jones, Betty Marie

BROOKLYN - Betty Marie Jones, age 92, of Brooklyn, passed away on Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021, at Hometown Assisted Living Facility. She was born on Feb. 28, 1929, in Farrington, Ill., the daughter of Amos Lilley and Minnie Cohea.

Betty worked as a homemaker. She enjoyed quilting, sewing, and sports, especially bowling.

Betty is survived by son, Richard (Cherry) Jones; daughter, Debra (Ronald) Byrd; and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren, as well as nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, John Jones; father, Amos; mother, Minnie; a daughter, Carol; three sisters, Cleta, Jean and Gloria; two brothers, Melvin and Don; and a granddaughter, Connie.

A funeral service will be held at GUNDERSON STOUGHTON FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 1358 Highway 51 N. at Jackson St., Stoughton, at 12 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021. Burial will be held at HIGHLAND MEMORY GARDENS, 3054 County Highway BB, Cottage Grove. Visitation will be held at the funeral home from 11 a.m. until the time of service on Thursday. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

Gunderson Stoughton

Funeral & Cremation Care

1358 Highway 51 N. at Jackson St.

(608) 873-4590


MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
30
Visitation
11:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
Gunderson Funeral Home - Stoughton
1358 Hwy 51 N P.O. Box 96, Stoughton, WI
Dec
30
Funeral service
12:00p.m.
Gunderson Funeral Home - Stoughton
1358 Hwy 51 N P.O. Box 96, Stoughton, WI
Funeral services provided by:
Gunderson Funeral Home - Stoughton
