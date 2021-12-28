Jones, Betty Marie

BROOKLYN - Betty Marie Jones, age 92, of Brooklyn, passed away on Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021, at Hometown Assisted Living Facility. She was born on Feb. 28, 1929, in Farrington, Ill., the daughter of Amos Lilley and Minnie Cohea.

Betty worked as a homemaker. She enjoyed quilting, sewing, and sports, especially bowling.

Betty is survived by son, Richard (Cherry) Jones; daughter, Debra (Ronald) Byrd; and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren, as well as nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, John Jones; father, Amos; mother, Minnie; a daughter, Carol; three sisters, Cleta, Jean and Gloria; two brothers, Melvin and Don; and a granddaughter, Connie.

A funeral service will be held at GUNDERSON STOUGHTON FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 1358 Highway 51 N. at Jackson St., Stoughton, at 12 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021. Burial will be held at HIGHLAND MEMORY GARDENS, 3054 County Highway BB, Cottage Grove. Visitation will be held at the funeral home from 11 a.m. until the time of service on Thursday. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

