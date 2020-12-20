Menu
Betty Karweick
1948 - 2020
BORN
1948
DIED
2020

Karweick, Betty J.

VERONA - Betty J. Karweick, age 72, of Verona, passed away on Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020, at the Agrace Hospice in Fitchburg.

Betty was born on Jan. 21, 1948, in Green Bay, the daughter of Claude and Gen Karweick. She has been the life partner of Robert A. Schnur since 1982.

Betty graduated from Carroll University in Waukesha. After receiving her undergraduate degree, she taught grade school for several years but then decided she wanted to be a librarian. After serving as the Law Librarian at the Michael Best & Friedrich law firm in Milwaukee, she chose to attend Law School and, after obtaining a J.D. degree from the University of Wisconsin Law School, she practiced law for several years with law firms in Minneapolis and Milwaukee. Betty then decided to return to her first love of librarianship and served as a law librarian and later an instructor in legal research at several law schools, including Duke Law School and finally the University of Wisconsin Law School in Madison. She was revered as an instructor, advisor and friend by her law school colleagues and students, typified by the evaluation submitted by one such student, who wrote in big letters on the student's evaluation form for one of Betty's classes that the Law School should "clone Betty." Betty played the piano beautifully and read vociferously, from mystery novels to political and biographical works. She and her partner, Bob Schnur, regularly attended classical concerts, theater and movies.

Betty is survived by her brother and sister-in-law, Richard and Beth Karweick of Crestwood, Ky.; her partner, Bob Schnur; Bob's sons, Daniel and Jonathan; Bob's daughters-in-law, Cecile Ablack and Elisa Cenni; and Bob's five grandchildren.

Because of the virus, there will be no current services for Betty but there will be a Celebration of Her Life event to be scheduled at a later time. Gifts in Betty's memory can be made to the University of Wisconsin Law School.

Please share your memories at www.cressfuneralservice.com.

Cress Center

Funeral and Cremation Service

6021 University Ave., Madison

(608) 238-8406


Published by Madison.com on Dec. 20, 2020.
I will always be grateful to Betty. She was my daughter´s godmother. Devon Passed 22 years ago from cancer.Betty never missed sending me a card with a beautiful hand written note on Devon´s Birthday and on the anniversary of her death. After all of these years Betty was the only one who remembered. She often sent donations to cancer in Devon´s name. I know there were many times that Betty was not well but she never missed a beat. I will forever be grateful for her beautiful handwritten messages and am in awe of Betty´s amazing accomplishments. She was truly an inspiration to me and to many others. RIP Betty. I love you and will miss you.
Mary Rees
February 12, 2021
Betty felt like a member of our extended family, even though we didn´t have the chance to see each other in person. We corresponded throughout the year and our kids wrote to her and loved receiving her cards back. We are so thankful for her and will miss her greatly.
Krista Baetz
December 21, 2020
