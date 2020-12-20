Karweick, Betty J.

VERONA - Betty J. Karweick, age 72, of Verona, passed away on Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020, at the Agrace Hospice in Fitchburg.

Betty was born on Jan. 21, 1948, in Green Bay, the daughter of Claude and Gen Karweick. She has been the life partner of Robert A. Schnur since 1982.

Betty graduated from Carroll University in Waukesha. After receiving her undergraduate degree, she taught grade school for several years but then decided she wanted to be a librarian. After serving as the Law Librarian at the Michael Best & Friedrich law firm in Milwaukee, she chose to attend Law School and, after obtaining a J.D. degree from the University of Wisconsin Law School, she practiced law for several years with law firms in Minneapolis and Milwaukee. Betty then decided to return to her first love of librarianship and served as a law librarian and later an instructor in legal research at several law schools, including Duke Law School and finally the University of Wisconsin Law School in Madison. She was revered as an instructor, advisor and friend by her law school colleagues and students, typified by the evaluation submitted by one such student, who wrote in big letters on the student's evaluation form for one of Betty's classes that the Law School should "clone Betty." Betty played the piano beautifully and read vociferously, from mystery novels to political and biographical works. She and her partner, Bob Schnur, regularly attended classical concerts, theater and movies.

Betty is survived by her brother and sister-in-law, Richard and Beth Karweick of Crestwood, Ky.; her partner, Bob Schnur; Bob's sons, Daniel and Jonathan; Bob's daughters-in-law, Cecile Ablack and Elisa Cenni; and Bob's five grandchildren.

Because of the virus, there will be no current services for Betty but there will be a Celebration of Her Life event to be scheduled at a later time. Gifts in Betty's memory can be made to the University of Wisconsin Law School.

