MIDDLETON - Betty Jean Lewis, age 85, passed away peacefully Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021, with all of her family by her side. She was born Sept. 13, 1936, the daughter of Lowell and Virginia (Macken) Pyle in Madison.

Betty graduated from Wisconsin High School in 1954, and attended the University of Wisconsin-Madison, where she was a member of the Kappa Alpha Theta sorority. Betty married the love of her life, Donald Lewis, on Valentine's Day, Feb. 14, 1957, at the Memorial Church of Christ in Madison. Betty and Don were blessed with three children. She was employed as a research coordinator by the University of Wisconsin Department of Ophthalmology until her retirement in 1998. Betty was also a longtime member of Bethel Lutheran Church, where she volunteered her time and talents.

Betty and Don loved to travel. They had visited Europe many times, including China, Paris, London, Rome, along with the Caribbean, and Hawaii. They also liked to winter in St. Augustine and Clearwater, Fla. Betty was an avid reader, often reading entire books in one day, and she also had a keen interest in politics.

Betty's happiest times were spent with her children and grandchildren. Her family always speaks of her as one of the most caring, selfless individuals they had ever known. Every one of her nine grandchildren rushed to be by her side and tell her they loved her for what she meant to them growing up. "Grammy" was truly loved.

Betty is survived by her husband of 64 years, Don; her daughter, Kimberly (Tim) Rhode of Sun Prairie; sons, Scott (Misty) Lewis of Westport and Mark (Julie) Lewis of Algonquin, Ill.; her nine cherished grandchildren, Douglas, Nicholas, Hallie, and Heather Rhode, Cameron, Caden, Cole, Kayla and Brock Lewis; and her brother, Gerald "Jerry" Pyle of Dallas, Texas. She was preceded in death by her parents.

A gathering of family and friends will be held from 1 p.m. until 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 13, at the CRESS CENTER, 6021 University Ave., Madison, WI 53705, followed by a celebration of life service at 3:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials in Betty's name to be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105, or the Dane County Humane Society.

