Betty Jean Lipp

March 15, 1931 - April 2, 2022

MADISON - Betty Jean Lipp, 91, passed away Saturday, April 2, 2022, at Oakwood Village in Madison, WI, where she had been a resident since August 2017.

She was born in Fort Wayne, IN, to the late Frank and Emma Mitzner on March 15, 1931. After graduating from South Side High School, Betty worked for several years for Lincoln Life. She met and fell in love with Donald Lipp and they were wed June 7, 1952. The couple remained in Fort Wayne for eighteen years and raised two sons before moving to Wisconsin when Don accepted a job in Madison. Nine years later, they moved to St Clairsville, Ohio where they enjoyed their lives together for over 35 more years. When Don passed away in 2014, Betty decided to return to Wisconsin where she would be closer to her sons and their families.

Betty was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother. She loved to sew. She loved to smile. The stories she told of her childhood were legendary. They were funny, and sometimes, even believable. She was fascinated by butterflies, and she believed in angels.

She was preceded in death by her loving husband; as well as her sister, Mary; and brother, Jack.

Betty is survived by her sons: John (Jane) Lipp of Minocqua, WI, and Kevin (Sharon) Lipp of Waunakee, WI; grandson, Jarid (Kristi) Lipp of St Paul, MN; granddaughters: Nicole Lipp and Abby (Michael) Prijic of Madison; and great-grandchildren: Wesley and Eleanor Lipp of St. Paul.

Interment will be held at Lindenwood Cemetery, Fort Wayne, IN, in a private ceremony. Memorial gifts in Betty's name may be made to the Oakwood Village Foundation and/or Agrace Hospice of Madison, WI.

The family would like to thank the entire staff at Oakwood Village Prairie Ridge for their kindness and compassion during Betty's time there. They would also like to thank the nurses, social workers and volunteers from Agrace Hospice who assisted with her care this past year.