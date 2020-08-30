Miller, Betty Virginia

MADISON / MOUNT HOREB - Betty Virginia Miller, age 96, of Madison, passed away peacefully on Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020, at BeeHive Homes in Mount Horeb. She was born on July 27, 1924, in Marcellon Township, Pardeeville, Wis., the middle daughter of Ralph and Hazel (Lucas) Cuff.

As a child, Betty went to a one room schoolhouse (The Wyman School) and helped on the farm. She graduated from Pardeeville High School. Betty married Walter "Wally" Miller on Sept. 25, 1954, at The Little Brown Church in the Vale in Nashua, Iowa. Wally and Betty proudly raised two children, watching them grow and supporting them in their activities.

Betty was one of the first ushers hired for the then-new Dane County Coliseum in 1967 and worked there for 25 years. She worked as a representative for Avon, retiring after 35 years in 2014. She was in the Avon Honor Society and President's Club for most of those years. Betty enjoyed taking care of her home, buying it brand new with Wally in 1954, and has taken care of it lovingly. She drove until March 2019 and even kept up with her flowers and garden.

Betty is survived by her children, Virginia "Ginny" (Jeff) Lukken, Mount Horeb, and Scott Miller, Sun Prairie. Betty was a special grandma, always caring and eager to help her grandchildren, Heather (Jeremy) Tyler, Oregon, Wis., Amanda (Josh) Johnson, Stoughton, Wis., and Nicole Lukken, Mount Horeb. Betty also leaves behind five great-grandchildren, Grace, Lane and Blakely Tyler and Amelia and Jack Johnson. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Walter W. Miller; sisters, June Thomas and Grace Kreutzer; and daughter-in-law, Nancy Miller.

Betty's family would like to thank Dr. Helen Counts and staff at UW Health Clinic Yahara and Agrace HospiceCare for their support and loving care for mom. A special thank you to the entire staff of BeeHive Homes of Mount Horeb for their exceptional and loving care for mom.

Mom was a kind and gentle person who showed her love and affection to family, friends, neighbors and Avon customers through her generous spirit. She was a strong and independent woman; surviving breast cancer at the age of 94 was a true testament of her strength and determination – traits her family greatly admired about her. Above all she loved her family. She will be dearly missed and forever in our hearts.

Due to COVID-19, there will be a small family celebration of life for Betty. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Wounded Warrior Project. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

