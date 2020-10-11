Newcomer, Betty Louise (Bennett)

MONROE - Betty Louise (Bennett) Newcomer, age 86, of Monroe, died on Friday, Oct. 9, 2020, at the Monroe Clinic Hospice Home, due to complications from Alzheimer's dementia.

Betty is survived by her husband of 64 years, Richard Newcomer of Monroe; her three sons, Steven (Carla) Newcomer of McFarland, Bradley Newcomer (Tami Wedig), Craig (Monique) Newcomer, all of Monroe; and grandchildren, Scott (Emily), Dan (Thea), Luke (Jessica), Cassie, Grant, Nicholas, Cameron, and Analise. She was preceded in death by her parents; and a brother, Stuart Bennett, in 1995.

A visitation for Betty will be held on Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020, from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m., at the NEWCOMER FUNERAL HOME, 1329 31st. Avenue, Monroe. Private family services will be held with interment to follow in Greenwood Cemetery, Monroe. For those who prefer, memorials are suggested in Betty's name to the Monroe Clinic Hospice. Condolences may be shared at www.newcomerfuneralhome.net.