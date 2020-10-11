Menu
Search
Menu
Madison.com
Madison.com HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Betty Newcomer

Newcomer, Betty Louise (Bennett)

MONROE - Betty Louise (Bennett) Newcomer, age 86, of Monroe, died on Friday, Oct. 9, 2020, at the Monroe Clinic Hospice Home, due to complications from Alzheimer's dementia.

Betty is survived by her husband of 64 years, Richard Newcomer of Monroe; her three sons, Steven (Carla) Newcomer of McFarland, Bradley Newcomer (Tami Wedig), Craig (Monique) Newcomer, all of Monroe; and grandchildren, Scott (Emily), Dan (Thea), Luke (Jessica), Cassie, Grant, Nicholas, Cameron, and Analise. She was preceded in death by her parents; and a brother, Stuart Bennett, in 1995.

A visitation for Betty will be held on Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020, from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m., at the NEWCOMER FUNERAL HOME, 1329 31st. Avenue, Monroe. Private family services will be held with interment to follow in Greenwood Cemetery, Monroe. For those who prefer, memorials are suggested in Betty's name to the Monroe Clinic Hospice. Condolences may be shared at www.newcomerfuneralhome.net.


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Madison.com on Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
15
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
NEWCOMER FUNERAL HOME - MONROE
1329 31ST AVE, Monroe, WI 53566
Funeral services provided by:
NEWCOMER FUNERAL HOME - MONROE
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.