BLANCHARDVILLE - Betty Olson, age 92, of Blanchardville, died on Sunday, Sept. 6, 2020, at the Monroe Clinic Hospice Home, following a short illness. She grew up in Mineral Point, Ridgeway and Monroe and graduated from the Monroe High School in 1946. She married Stanley Olson on June 26, 1949. They lived in the Blanchardville area all their married life and had six children. Private funeral services will be held on Friday, Sept. 11, 2020, at the New Hope Lutheran Church in Blanchardville. Burial will be in the Graceland Cemetery in Blanchardville. In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution to New Hope Lutheran in memory of Betty L. Olson. Saether Funeral Service of Blanchardville is assisting the family. Online memories and condolences can be shared with the family at www.saetherfuneralservice.com.

