Veith, Betty A.

MADISON - Betty A. Veith, age 88, of Madison, went home to the Lord on Friday, Feb. 26, 2021. She was born on Aug. 14, 1932, in the Town of Burke, the daughter of Jack and Alma Landsness. Betty graduated from Sun Prairie High School in 1950. She married Raymond Veith Sr. on Dec. 2, 1950, in Madison.

Betty worked for Dynatax and Capitol Ford, but was best known as the "Tax Lady," doing taxes for family and friends. She was a charter member of St. Dennis Catholic Church and a lifetime member of the Charley Pride Fan Club. Betty enjoyed embroidering for her family and was a proud 49ers fan, having traveled to 31 of their games. However, the most important thing to her was time spent with her family.

Betty is survived by five children, Ray (Kim) Veith Jr., Jim (Pat) Veith, Carol Luther, Joe (Chris) Veith and Cathy (Don) Frank; 11 grandchildren, JJ, Paul, Chrissy, Scott, Michelle, Cassie, Candie, Tyler, Brodie, Gabby and Macy; and 17 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Raymond L. Veith Sr.; son, John "Buddy" Veith; son-in-law, Al Luther; and granddaughter, Allie Veith.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at ST. DENNIS CATHOLIC CHURCH, 505 Dempsey Road, Madison, at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, March 4, 2021, with Father Randy Timmerman presiding. Family and friends who wish to view the service via LIVE STREAM may visit Ronald's obituary page at www.gundersonfh.com and click on the Live Webcast link at the time of service. Burial will be held at Highland Memory Gardens. Visitation will be held at ST. DENNIS CATHOLIC CHURCH from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m. on Wednesday, March 3, 2021, and also at the church from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the Mass on Thursday.

Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

"In honor of mom, please enjoy a cold Coke while listening to Charley Pride."

Gunderson East

Funeral & Cremation Care

5203 Monona Drive

(608) 221-5420