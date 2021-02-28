Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Madison.com
Madison.com Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Betty Veith
1932 - 2021
BORN
1932
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Gunderson Funeral Home - Madison
5203 Monona Drive
Madison, WI

Veith, Betty A.

MADISON - Betty A. Veith, age 88, of Madison, went home to the Lord on Friday, Feb. 26, 2021. She was born on Aug. 14, 1932, in the Town of Burke, the daughter of Jack and Alma Landsness. Betty graduated from Sun Prairie High School in 1950. She married Raymond Veith Sr. on Dec. 2, 1950, in Madison.

Betty worked for Dynatax and Capitol Ford, but was best known as the "Tax Lady," doing taxes for family and friends. She was a charter member of St. Dennis Catholic Church and a lifetime member of the Charley Pride Fan Club. Betty enjoyed embroidering for her family and was a proud 49ers fan, having traveled to 31 of their games. However, the most important thing to her was time spent with her family.

Betty is survived by five children, Ray (Kim) Veith Jr., Jim (Pat) Veith, Carol Luther, Joe (Chris) Veith and Cathy (Don) Frank; 11 grandchildren, JJ, Paul, Chrissy, Scott, Michelle, Cassie, Candie, Tyler, Brodie, Gabby and Macy; and 17 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Raymond L. Veith Sr.; son, John "Buddy" Veith; son-in-law, Al Luther; and granddaughter, Allie Veith.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at ST. DENNIS CATHOLIC CHURCH, 505 Dempsey Road, Madison, at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, March 4, 2021, with Father Randy Timmerman presiding. Family and friends who wish to view the service via LIVE STREAM may visit Ronald's obituary page at www.gundersonfh.com and click on the Live Webcast link at the time of service. Burial will be held at Highland Memory Gardens. Visitation will be held at ST. DENNIS CATHOLIC CHURCH from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m. on Wednesday, March 3, 2021, and also at the church from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the Mass on Thursday.

Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

"In honor of mom, please enjoy a cold Coke while listening to Charley Pride."

Gunderson East

Funeral & Cremation Care

5203 Monona Drive

(608) 221-5420


Published by Madison.com on Feb. 28, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
3
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
ST. DENNIS CATHOLIC CHURCH
WI
Mar
4
Visitation
9:30a.m.
ST. DENNIS CATHOLIC CHURCH
WI
Mar
4
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30a.m.
ST. DENNIS CATHOLIC CHURCH
505 Dempsey Road, Madison, WI
Funeral services provided by:
Gunderson Funeral Home - Madison
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Gunderson Funeral Home - Madison.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
7 Entries
Linda Tkach
March 2, 2021
I LOVED BETTY DEARLY SO SORRY FOR YOUR LOSS. WE WORKED TOGETHER AT CAPITOL FORD, AND I GRADUATED W/ BUDDY. I HOPE SHE IS WITH HIM NOW. SHE WILL BE MISSED, MY THOUGHTS ARE WITH THE ENTIRE FAMILY.
NANETTE CASS
March 1, 2021
Dear Carol,
You are in my thoughts and prayers at this time of great loss of your beloved mom. May God bring you comfort and peace as you take time to grieve her passing and time to remember all the great memories. Rest in peace sweet Betty.
Lisa Roberts
Friend
March 1, 2021
Envigo Customer Service Team
March 1, 2021
Dear Veith Family, Sending our sympathy to all of you on the loss of your Mom. Hoping for comfort knowing that she is at peace and without pain. Sending hugs to all.
Ken and Kelly Strieff
March 1, 2021
I loved working with Betty at Centralized Accounting, Dynatax, United Data Centers etc. Her work ethic and positive disposition was something special. Rest In Peace Betty.
Craig Schollian
February 28, 2021
My sincere condolences to the Veith family. Your happy memories will bring you comfort in the days to come.
Janet Kendall
February 28, 2021
Showing 1 - 7 of 7 results