Zelenka, Betty Jane

MADISON - Betty Jane Zelenka, 83, of McFarland, passed away on Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020.

Betty is survived by her son, Dennis (Kari) Daly; daughter, Linda Thompson; two granddaughters; eight great-grandchildren; sister, Shirley Sullivan; sister-in-law, Audrey Heath; stepchildren, Deanne (Dave) Dyke, Eileen Kilbane, and Bob (Cyndi) Zelenka; and step-grandchildren and step-great-grandchildren.

Betty was preceded in death by her husband, Clay; sons, Michael Daly and Steven Daly; and brothers, Robert, David, and Jerry Schnack.

A celebration of life will be planned for a later date with interment at Forest Hill Cemetery in Madison.

We will love and miss her always.

