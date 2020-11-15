Menu
Search
Menu
Madison.com
Madison.com HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Betty Zelenka

Zelenka, Betty Jane

MADISON - Betty Jane Zelenka, 83, of McFarland, passed away on Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020.

Betty is survived by her son, Dennis (Kari) Daly; daughter, Linda Thompson; two granddaughters; eight great-grandchildren; sister, Shirley Sullivan; sister-in-law, Audrey Heath; stepchildren, Deanne (Dave) Dyke, Eileen Kilbane, and Bob (Cyndi) Zelenka; and step-grandchildren and step-great-grandchildren.

Betty was preceded in death by her husband, Clay; sons, Michael Daly and Steven Daly; and brothers, Robert, David, and Jerry Schnack.

A celebration of life will be planned for a later date with interment at Forest Hill Cemetery in Madison.

We will love and miss her always.

Please share your memories at www.InformedChoiceFunerals.com.

Informed Choice Funeral

& Cremation Alternatives

3325 E. Washington Ave.

Madison (608) 249-6758


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Madison.com on Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Informed Choice Funeral & Cremation Alternatives
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.