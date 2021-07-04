Uren, Beulah

MOUNT HOREB - Beulah Uren, age 98, of Mount Horeb, passed away on Friday, July 2, 2021. She was born on Sept. 3, 1922, in Barneveld, Wis., the daughter of Halvor and Minnie (Nelson) Rue.

A funeral service will be held at MOUNT HOREB EVANGELICAL LUTHERAN CHURCH, 315 E. Main St., Mount Horeb, at 11 a.m. on Friday, July 9, 2021. Visitation will be held at the church from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service on Friday. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

Gunderson Camacho Mount Horeb

Funeral & Cremation Care

500 N. Eighth St.

(608) 437-5077