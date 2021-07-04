Menu
Beulah Uren
1922 - 2021
BORN
1922
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Gunderson Funeral Home - Mt. Horeb
500 N. 8th St.
Mount Horeb, WI

Uren, Beulah

MOUNT HOREB - Beulah Uren, age 98, of Mount Horeb, passed away on Friday, July 2, 2021. She was born on Sept. 3, 1922, in Barneveld, Wis., the daughter of Halvor and Minnie (Nelson) Rue.

A funeral service will be held at MOUNT HOREB EVANGELICAL LUTHERAN CHURCH, 315 E. Main St., Mount Horeb, at 11 a.m. on Friday, July 9, 2021. Visitation will be held at the church from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service on Friday. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

Gunderson Camacho Mount Horeb

Funeral & Cremation Care

500 N. Eighth St.

(608) 437-5077


Published by Madison.com on Jul. 4, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jul
9
Visitation
9:30a.m. - 11:00a.m.
MOUNT HOREB EVANGELICAL LUTHERAN CHURCH
315 E. Main St., Mount Horeb, WI
Jul
9
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
MOUNT HOREB EVANGELICAL LUTHERAN CHURCH
315 E. Main St., Mount Horeb, WI
Funeral services provided by:
Gunderson Funeral Home - Mt. Horeb
