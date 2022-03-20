Beverly J. Benschop

June 4, 1933 - March 19, 2022

STOUGHTON - Beverly J. Benschop, age 88, passed away peacefully on Saturday, March 19, 2022.

She was born in Edgerton on June 4, 1933, the daughter of Omar and Eleanor Rynning. Bev graduated from Stoughton High School in 1951. She was confirmed at Cooksville Lutheran Church. After high school Bev graduated from Madison General Nursing School. On May 14, 1955 she married her high school sweetheart, Melvin "Red" Benschop at Cooksville Lutheran Church. Bev worked as a registered nurse at several facilities before spending 32-years at Stoughton Hospital before her retirement in 1997. She was a member of Cooksville Lutheran and First Lutheran Church where she enjoyed singing in the choirs and singing at other church events. Bev enjoyed her travels and adventures with Red including their trips to Italy, the Bahamas, and many vacations on the north shore of Lake Superior. Bev loved spending time with her family including boating trips on the Mississippi, sightseeing and exploring many states on road trips to California and Florida. She also enjoyed trips to Drummond with her grandsons.

Bev is survived by her son, Brian (Jody Cook); daughter, Cherilyn (Tim) Janisch; grandsons: Christopher (Lily), Matthew, and Michael Janisch.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and husband.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday, March 25, 2022, at First Lutheran Church, 310 E. Washington Street, Stoughton, with Rev. Bill Lehman officiating. Burial will follow in Cooksville Cemetery. Friends and relatives are invited to a luncheon, following the burial, in the church fellowship hall. Visitation will be held from 4:00 PM until 7:00 PM on Thursday, March 24, 2022, at Cress Funeral Home, 206 W. Prospect Street, Stoughton, and from 10:00 AM until the time of services Friday at church.

