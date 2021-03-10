Blank, Beverly E.

JANESVILLE - Beverly E. Blank, 91, passed away at home after a long battle with dementia Alzheimer's. She was born Sept. 26, 1929, in Milton, Wis., to John W. and Edna (Weber) Fiedler. She married William J. Blank Sr., and William passed away in 1990.

Beverly was employed by Norwood Mills for many years and by Data Dimensions until her retirement.

Beverly enjoyed watching the Packers, NASCAR, and tending to her house plants. She was a member of the Women of the Moose #477 and the VFW Ladies Auxiliary #1621.

Beverly was preceded in death by her parents; husband, William; brothers, John and Robert; and sisters, Helen and Phyllis.

She is survived by her son, Bill Blank; daughter, Maxine (David) Ashworth; granddaughter, Tammy (Mark) Boufford; siblings, Connie Olson, Genevieve Manogue, and James (Vonda) Fiedler; nieces and nephews.

Visitation for Beverly will be held on Friday, March 12 from 1 to 2 p.m. at the APFEL WOLFE FUNERAL HOME, 21 S. Austin Road, Janesville. A funeral service will follow at 2 p.m. at the funeral home. Beverly will be laid to rest next to William in Mount Olivet Catholic Cemetery. Please visit www.apfelwolfe.com to send condolences to the family. Memorials are appreciated to Agrace Hospice.

A special thank you to Agrace Hospice staff for your professionalism and care shown to Beverly.