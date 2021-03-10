Menu
Beverly Blank
1929 - 2021
BORN
1929
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Apfel Wolfe Funeral Home
21 S Austin Rd
Janesville, WI

Blank, Beverly E.

JANESVILLE - Beverly E. Blank, 91, passed away at home after a long battle with dementia Alzheimer's. She was born Sept. 26, 1929, in Milton, Wis., to John W. and Edna (Weber) Fiedler. She married William J. Blank Sr., and William passed away in 1990.

Beverly was employed by Norwood Mills for many years and by Data Dimensions until her retirement.

Beverly enjoyed watching the Packers, NASCAR, and tending to her house plants. She was a member of the Women of the Moose #477 and the VFW Ladies Auxiliary #1621.

Beverly was preceded in death by her parents; husband, William; brothers, John and Robert; and sisters, Helen and Phyllis.

She is survived by her son, Bill Blank; daughter, Maxine (David) Ashworth; granddaughter, Tammy (Mark) Boufford; siblings, Connie Olson, Genevieve Manogue, and James (Vonda) Fiedler; nieces and nephews.

Visitation for Beverly will be held on Friday, March 12 from 1 to 2 p.m. at the APFEL WOLFE FUNERAL HOME, 21 S. Austin Road, Janesville. A funeral service will follow at 2 p.m. at the funeral home. Beverly will be laid to rest next to William in Mount Olivet Catholic Cemetery. Please visit www.apfelwolfe.com to send condolences to the family. Memorials are appreciated to Agrace Hospice.

A special thank you to Agrace Hospice staff for your professionalism and care shown to Beverly.


Published by Madison.com on Mar. 10, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
12
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
APFEL WOLFE FUNERAL HOME
21 S. Austin Road, Janesville, WI
Mar
12
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
APFEL WOLFE FUNERAL HOME
21 S. Austin Road, Janesville, WI
Funeral services provided by:
Apfel Wolfe Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I recognized your Mom´s picture and name right away! My mom, Millie Berg (passed away in 1982) and your mom were good friends! Hopefully they have reunited again! I´m sorry for your loss, it is soo difficult! My thoughts are with all of you!! Dorothy
Dorothy Berg Vesperman
March 10, 2021
