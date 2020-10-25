Bluel, Beverly

MADISON - Beverly Bluel, age 85, of Madison, passed away on Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020. She was born on Oct. 16, 1935, in Madison, the daughter of the late Robert and Virginia Nelson. She met and married her high school sweetheart, John Bluel.

Bev is survived by her husband, John; children, Tom (Pam), Patricia, Robert, and Mark; grandson, Brett (Katey) Bluel; great-grandchildren, Tobie and Addy Bluel; and siblings, Jean (Rollie) Smith and Bernard (Cindy) Nelson. She is furthered survived by all of her nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Bev is preceded in death by her son, William.

Private Services will be held. Please share your memories at www.cressfuneralservice.com.

"To all my high school girlfriends, you have held a special place in my heart . . . thank you for all the years of friendship."

