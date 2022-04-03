Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Madison.com
Madison.com Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Beverly E. Brinkman

Beverly E. Brinkman

August 17, 1943 – March 31, 2022

OREGON - Beverly Brinkman, age 78, passed away peacefully on Thursday, March 31, 2022. She was born on Aug. 17, 1943, in Madison, the daughter of Elvie and Selina (Schroeder) Burkeland. Bev dedicated her life to serving others and made everyone who knew her feel like family.

She is survived by her husband, Terry Brinkman; three children, Margaret (Jay) Bales-Geier, Linda (Evan) Perkins and Susan (Ken) McGlauchlen; 10 grandchildren, Alesha (Cory) Bales, Amanda Bales, Marcus Bales, Jordan Bales, Preston (Kourtney) Perkins, Erin Perkins, Emily Perkins, Christopher (Johanna) McGlauchlen, Caitlyn McGlauchlen and Tristan McGlauchlen; sisters, Katherine Slater and Lannette (Jim) Cutrell; brothers, Darrell (Elena) Burkeland, Jerome (Sharon) Burkeland, Loren (Teresa) Burkeland and Christopher Burkeland; sister-in-law, Judy Burkeland; brother-in-law, Bob Ohlsen; foster sister, Maria Johnson; and special cousin, Lucille Miller. She was preceded in death by her mother and father; sisters, Shirley (Darrell) Anderson, Ella Mae McPhail and Donna Ohlsen; brothers, Peter Burkeland and Joseph Burkeland; brother-in-law, Bernie Slater; foster parents, Margaret and Dale Schultz; and foster brothers, Gary and Ron Schultz.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, April 7, 2022, at GOOD SHEPHERD CATHOLIC PARISH at the ST. JAMES CHURCH, 1128 St. James Court, Madison. Visitation will be held from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service at the church. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

Gunderson Oregon

Funeral & Cremation Care

1150 Park St.

(608) 835-3515


Published by Madison.com on Apr. 3, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.