Beverly E. Brinkman

August 17, 1943 – March 31, 2022

OREGON - Beverly Brinkman, age 78, passed away peacefully on Thursday, March 31, 2022. She was born on Aug. 17, 1943, in Madison, the daughter of Elvie and Selina (Schroeder) Burkeland. Bev dedicated her life to serving others and made everyone who knew her feel like family.

She is survived by her husband, Terry Brinkman; three children, Margaret (Jay) Bales-Geier, Linda (Evan) Perkins and Susan (Ken) McGlauchlen; 10 grandchildren, Alesha (Cory) Bales, Amanda Bales, Marcus Bales, Jordan Bales, Preston (Kourtney) Perkins, Erin Perkins, Emily Perkins, Christopher (Johanna) McGlauchlen, Caitlyn McGlauchlen and Tristan McGlauchlen; sisters, Katherine Slater and Lannette (Jim) Cutrell; brothers, Darrell (Elena) Burkeland, Jerome (Sharon) Burkeland, Loren (Teresa) Burkeland and Christopher Burkeland; sister-in-law, Judy Burkeland; brother-in-law, Bob Ohlsen; foster sister, Maria Johnson; and special cousin, Lucille Miller. She was preceded in death by her mother and father; sisters, Shirley (Darrell) Anderson, Ella Mae McPhail and Donna Ohlsen; brothers, Peter Burkeland and Joseph Burkeland; brother-in-law, Bernie Slater; foster parents, Margaret and Dale Schultz; and foster brothers, Gary and Ron Schultz.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, April 7, 2022, at GOOD SHEPHERD CATHOLIC PARISH at the ST. JAMES CHURCH, 1128 St. James Court, Madison. Visitation will be held from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service at the church. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

