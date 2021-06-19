Menu
Beverly Connor
Rio High School
Kratz-Smedema Funeral Home - Cambria
323 Mary Street
Cambria, WI

Connor, Beverly E.

BEAVER DAM - Beverly E. Connor died on June 14, 2021, at the age of 76, after a courageous battle with bone cancer.
Beverly was born in Madison, Wisconsin on March 24, 1945 to Ted and Daphne Rudd. She graduated from Rio High School in 1963 and received an accounting degree from Madison Business College.
Beverly started he career working in accounting, finance, office and business management. After 25 years of running others businesses she opened her own gift and miniature shop in Cambridge, Wisconsin. Lillyput Studio was a dream come true for Beverly with the retail dollhouse scale miniatures the focus of her business. In 1993 Beverly moved to Fox Lake and worked as the reporter for the Fox Lake Representative until her retirement in 2015. She enjoyed meeting all of the people of the community with news coverage and servicing their organizational and advertising needs. After moving to Fox Lake, she became involved in many of the organizations, helping them accomplish their goals.
Beverly loved to paint and exhibited in the Sieppel Canter in Beaver Dam. After her retirement, she moved to Beaver Dam and continued her artistic endeavors. She had a one-man show at Ooga Brewing in Beaver Dam.
Beverly is survived by her children Dion (Tracy) Collier and daughter Kathleen (Katie) Connor; grandchildren MaKena (Jeremy) Harrison and Sierra Collier; sister Wanda (Warren) Nelson; and sister-in-law Laurie Rudd. Beverly is further survived by many other family members and close friends.
Preceding her in death were her father Theodore Rudd and mother Daphne (Letcher) Rudd of Rio, Wisconsin; brother Theodore (Buddy) Rudd; sister and brother-in-law Yvonne (Bonnie) and Bill Skaar; and niece Pam Skaar.
A celebration of life will be held at Grace Presbyterian Church, 215 Gould Street, Beaver Dam, Wisconsin at 11:00 a.m. on June 26, 2021. Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. to the time of service.
In lieu of flowers, Beverly wishes to have donations put toward the purchase of a tree and bench to be placed at either the Historic Society Church Museum or the Depot Museum in Fox Lake, Wisconsin.

Published by Madison.com on Jun. 19, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
26
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
GRACE PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH
215 Gould St, Beaver Dam, WI
Jun
26
Wake
12:30p.m.
Ponderosa
1520 N. Spring St, Beaver Dam, WI
Jun
26
Celebration of Life
11:00a.m.
GRACE PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH
215 Gould St, Beaver Dam, WI
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I am so sorry to hear of Beverly's passing. She was a wonderful person. She had an infectious laugh. I love spending time with her at Madison Place. Happy hours were the best when she would show up. Thank you for painting our Saloon on canvas... And the abstract collage you gave me. I will cherish them forever.Rest in peace Bev.
Lori Norenberg
Friend
July 19, 2021
Dennis Sokolik And Roberto
June 25, 2021
Sarah Ferree
Other
June 22, 2021
Sarah Ferree
Other
June 22, 2021
I am sorry to hear of Beverly passing. I met her when she displayed her art at Ooga Brewing Company. I am honored that she allowed me to purchase 2 paintings of hers. She enjoyed it when I sent her photos of them in my home. She was a delightful woman and I am certain she will be missed by many. My sympathy to her family and friends.
Sarah Ferree
Other
June 22, 2021
