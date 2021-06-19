Connor, Beverly E.

BEAVER DAM - Beverly E. Connor died on June 14, 2021, at the age of 76, after a courageous battle with bone cancer.

Beverly was born in Madison, Wisconsin on March 24, 1945 to Ted and Daphne Rudd. She graduated from Rio High School in 1963 and received an accounting degree from Madison Business College.

Beverly started he career working in accounting, finance, office and business management. After 25 years of running others businesses she opened her own gift and miniature shop in Cambridge, Wisconsin. Lillyput Studio was a dream come true for Beverly with the retail dollhouse scale miniatures the focus of her business. In 1993 Beverly moved to Fox Lake and worked as the reporter for the Fox Lake Representative until her retirement in 2015. She enjoyed meeting all of the people of the community with news coverage and servicing their organizational and advertising needs. After moving to Fox Lake, she became involved in many of the organizations, helping them accomplish their goals.

Beverly loved to paint and exhibited in the Sieppel Canter in Beaver Dam. After her retirement, she moved to Beaver Dam and continued her artistic endeavors. She had a one-man show at Ooga Brewing in Beaver Dam.

Beverly is survived by her children Dion (Tracy) Collier and daughter Kathleen (Katie) Connor; grandchildren MaKena (Jeremy) Harrison and Sierra Collier; sister Wanda (Warren) Nelson; and sister-in-law Laurie Rudd. Beverly is further survived by many other family members and close friends.

Preceding her in death were her father Theodore Rudd and mother Daphne (Letcher) Rudd of Rio, Wisconsin; brother Theodore (Buddy) Rudd; sister and brother-in-law Yvonne (Bonnie) and Bill Skaar; and niece Pam Skaar.

A celebration of life will be held at Grace Presbyterian Church, 215 Gould Street, Beaver Dam, Wisconsin at 11:00 a.m. on June 26, 2021. Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. to the time of service.

In lieu of flowers, Beverly wishes to have donations put toward the purchase of a tree and bench to be placed at either the Historic Society Church Museum or the Depot Museum in Fox Lake, Wisconsin.