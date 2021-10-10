Inman, Beverly Norah

MADISON - Artist, Musician, World Traveler, Friend, Mom, and Nana.

Beverly Norah Inman, age 88, died peacefully on Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021, at Agrace Hospice. Beverly was born on May 16, 1933, in Adelaide, South Australia.

Beverly was an accomplished recorder player and enjoyed Renaissance and Medieval music. A member of Winds of Southern Wisconsin, she performed in concerts in the Madison area, at fairs, and in the forest for American Players Theater in Spring Green. As an instructor, she found enjoyment in teaching the recorder to children. On any given day, classical music could be heard emanating from her windows.

Beverly had an art studio where she practiced her love of calligraphy. Her creativity was expressed in the form of ornate lettering combined with watercolors, various ornamentation and media. She created inscriptions of poetry, cards for Christmas and weddings, and other special occasions. Even her letters via regular mail were pieces of artwork. She also attended numerous workshops, some overseas, to share knowledge and learn skills of calligraphy.

Beverly immensely enjoyed world travel. As a member of Overseas Adventure Travel, she took every opportunity to explore, meet people of different parts of the world, and learn about their cultures. She traveled extensively in the Middle East, Europe, and the Mediterranean, to name just a few areas. Whether it was a cruise down the Volga River, staying in a tent on the plains of Tanzania, or a camel ride to the Great Pyramids of Egypt, Beverly did it all.

Beverly enjoyed gardening, and in earlier years tennis was a big part of her life. Above all, she cherished time spent with friends and family and most especially the time with her granddaughter.

Although the family struggles to comprehend the loss, we are reminded each and every day of the wonderful gifts Beverly gave us and the beautiful ways in which she enriched our own lives. Family traditions that began with Beverly continue. Mom will always be with us.

Beverly was preceded in death by her husband, Ross; and her son, Andrew. Beverly is survived by her daughter, Colleen; son, David (Kathi Koppa and son, Gabriel); and granddaughter, Jane.

In accordance with her wishes, there will be a private family gathering in remembrance of Beverly. Donations in Beverly's name can be made to Agrace Hospice.

Please share your memories at www.cressfuneralservice.com.

Cress Center

6021 University Ave., Madison

(608) 238-8406