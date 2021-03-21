Menu
Beverly Ann Luhman
1934 - 2021
BORN
1934
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Gunderson Funeral Home - Mt. Horeb
500 N. 8th St.
Mount Horeb, WI

Luhman, Beverly Ann

MOUNT HOREB - Beverly Ann Luhman, age 86, of Mount Horeb, Wis., passed away on Monday, March 15, 2021, at Ingleside Manor. She was born on Oct. 24, 1934, in Boaz, Wis., the daughter of Burl and Violet (Dray) Johnson.

Above all, Beverly loved her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She had the biggest heart and loved them all. She often talked proudly about them and would smile from ear to ear with pride.

Beverly is survived by her children, Jim Luhman (Nancy Walton), Barb Thomson, Gary (Lynn) Luhman, Kathy (Rich) Croissant, Kristi (Ken) Schulenberg, Roger (Nancy) Luhman and Donna (Roger) Luhman; 15 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; and two sisters. She was preceded in death by her parents; son-in-law, Bob Thomson; and grandson, Nicholas J. Day.

Private services will be held with Pastor John Twiton presiding. Burial will take place at North Side Cemetery. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

Gunderson Camacho Mount Horeb

Funeral & Cremation Care

500 N. Eighth St.

(608) 437-5077


Published by Madison.com on Mar. 21, 2021.
