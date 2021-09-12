Manner, Beverly Julia

MADISON - Beverly J. Manner, age 92, of Madison, passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021, at Oakwood East Meadows. She was born on June 13, 1929, in Madison, Wis., the daughter of Harry Warren and Julia (Lucht) Warren.

Beverly attended Madison East High School. She married Ernest Manner on March 31, 1945, in St. Louis. Beverly enjoyed being a homemaker and spending time with her family. In her free time, she liked playing Uno or bingo, taking walks, and treating herself to a nice meal. She was also a member of the Model A Club for many years.

Beverly is survived by her daughter, Jo Ann Dushack; sons, Roger Manner and Kim (Kathleen) Manner; grandchildren, Dawn Galloway, Diane (Duane) Brandt, Deborah (Phil) Schumer, Michael (Sharla) Manner and Kristy (Michael) Chandler; 12 great-grandchildren; brother, Dean Warren; and sisters, Dorothy Stormer and Lois Liddicoat. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Ernest Manner; son, Ernie Manner; son-in-law, David Dushack; brother, Robert Warren; and sisters, Ruth Morrison, Betty Ann Gibson and Phyllis Day.

A funeral service will be held at ROSELAWN MEMORIAL PARK, 401 Femrite Drive, Monona, at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 13, 2021. Burial will be held at Roselawn Memorial Park.

A special thank you to the staff at Oakwood East Meadows, Pastor Shannon and Hospice for their compassionate care and support. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

