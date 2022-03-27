Beverly Lynn Mares

August 5, 1953 - March 17, 2022

OREGON - Beverly Lynn Mares, age 68, of Oregon, Wis., passed away unexpectedly following a heart attack on Thursday, March 17, 2022, while vacationing in Arizona. She was born on Aug. 5, 1953, to Bill and Bernice Fisher in Madison. Beverly is survived by her husband of 39 years, David Mares; sisters, Barbara (Paul) Moser of Monroe, Wis., and Bonny (Ed) Engen of Eagan, Minn.; and many nieces, nephews and friends.

A funeral service will be held at FIRST PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH, 408 N. Bergamont Blvd., Oregon, at 1 p.m. on Thursday, March 31, 2022. Visitation will be held at GUNDERSON OREGON FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 1150 Park St., Oregon, from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Wednesday, March 30, 2022, and at the church from 12 noon until the time of the service on Thursday. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

Gunderson Oregon

Funeral & Cremation Care

1150 Park St.

(608) 835-3515