Steiner, Beverly F. "Bev"

MAUSTON – Beverly F. "Bev" Steiner, 80, of Mauston, was called home to the Lord on Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021. Beverly lived her entire life in Mauston.

She was one of 10 children, born on Sept. 15, 1941, to William and Bessie (Carver) Voigt. She graduated from Mauston High School in 1959. She met her husband, Jerry, at a country barn dance in October and married him the following May 7, 1960, at St. Patrick's Catholic Church. They were married for 54 years before Jerry's passing in 2014. Together they raised six children on a small farm in Lindina Township. Beverly loved cooking, gardening, sewing, and making sure that her children knew all about Jesus.

In addition to her six children, Beverly's pride and joy were her 13 grandchildren and 12 great-children (number 13 due soon). She was excited that she was able to be an active participant in her grandchildren's lives. She maintained strong relationships with all her children and grandchildren and looked forward to her weekly phone call updates.

Beverly is survived by her daughters, Tammy (Doug) Nedza, Charlee (Greg) Sarnow, Theresa (James) Dick, Stacy (Lance) Ottman, and Kimberly (Lance) Lankford; son, Jerry (Allison) Steiner; AFS son, Charlie Carels, from Brussels, Belgium; 13 grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren. She is further survived by her sister, Bertha Voigt; and brothers, Bruce, Boyd (Jeannie), and Barry (Marcia) Voigt; as well as many nieces and nephews.

A visitation will be held on Thursday, Dec. 30 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at ST. PATRICK'S CATHOLIC CHURCH in Mauston, Wis. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at the church at 1 p.m. The family requests that face coverings be worn.

The family is being assisted by Crandall Funeral Home. For online condolences, please go to www.crandallfuneral.com.