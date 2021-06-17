Menu
Beverly "Bev" Stoughton
1920 - 2021
BORN
1920
DIED
2021
ABOUT
Madison West High School
FUNERAL HOME
Gunderson Funeral Home - Madison
5203 Monona Drive
Madison, WI

Stoughton, Beverly M. "Bev"

MADISON - Beverly M. "Bev" Stoughton passed away on Tuesday, June 15, 2021, at Agrace HospiceCare in Fitchburg, Wis., at the age of 101. She was born on Feb. 26, 1920, in Beloit, Wis., to Richard and Eva May (Day) Jones. They later moved to Madison where she graduated from Madison West High School.

Beverly married Owen F. Stoughton in 1946 and moved to Savannah, Ga., before relocating to Madison in 1964. Beverly spent many happy years with the love of her life, Donald Bentz, who preceded her in death on March 17, 2001. They spent many years enjoying travel, dancing and family. Bev had a passion for dancing and believed everyone else should as well. She was still dancing every dance at her 100th birthday party.

Bev raised her five children as a single mother, working three jobs. We were all fortunate that her last job was caregiving for her grandchildren and others. She loved being with her family.

Beverly is survived by her five children, Deborah (Dennis) Samic, Kathy (Tim) Indra, Owen (Jenni) Stoughton, Rick (Joyce Zweifel) Stoughton, and Kim (Steve) Gant; 10 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; and her nephews and niece, Scott (Kelly) Jones and family, David Horton and Debbie Leadholm.

Beverly was preceded in death by the love of her life, Donald; her parents; her sister, Kay Deighton; her brother, Richard Jones; brother-in-law, George Deighton; and sister-in-law, Shirley Jones.

A family funeral service will be held at GUNDERSON EAST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison, at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, June 18, 2021. A visitation will be held at the funeral home from 10 a.m. until the time of the service on Friday. Private family burial will take place at Roselawn Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Agrace HospiceCare in Fitchburg or, as Beverly would suggest, "Go out and dance!" Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

Gunderson East

Funeral & Cremation Care

5203 Monona Drive

(608) 221-5420


Published by Madison.com on Jun. 17, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
18
Visitation
10:00a.m.
Gunderson Funeral Home - Madison
5203 Monona Drive, Madison, WI
Jun
18
Funeral service
10:30a.m.
Gunderson Funeral Home - Madison
5203 Monona Drive, Madison, WI
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Beverly, You were that Ray of sunshine in my life... your laughter and smiles were contagious . It was one hour of the week I dearly looked forward to your visit. You were such an inspiration and an unbelievable mother and friend . Your stories made me giggle. You were such a strong women and I learned such much from you. I think in your 101 years of life you touched a lot of hearts mine included.You are loved and dearly missed. Your retired Hairstylist Sandy
Sandra Sahagian
October 7, 2021
Kathy, Tim & Family Keeping you in our thoughts as you navigate these next few days. What a great Mom you had, teaching you to dance thru life! May your memories sustain you as you say good bye to this special woman. Love from us, Nancy & Sam Alvey
Nancy J Alvey
Other
June 17, 2021
