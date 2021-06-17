Stoughton, Beverly M. "Bev"

MADISON - Beverly M. "Bev" Stoughton passed away on Tuesday, June 15, 2021, at Agrace HospiceCare in Fitchburg, Wis., at the age of 101. She was born on Feb. 26, 1920, in Beloit, Wis., to Richard and Eva May (Day) Jones. They later moved to Madison where she graduated from Madison West High School.

Beverly married Owen F. Stoughton in 1946 and moved to Savannah, Ga., before relocating to Madison in 1964. Beverly spent many happy years with the love of her life, Donald Bentz, who preceded her in death on March 17, 2001. They spent many years enjoying travel, dancing and family. Bev had a passion for dancing and believed everyone else should as well. She was still dancing every dance at her 100th birthday party.

Bev raised her five children as a single mother, working three jobs. We were all fortunate that her last job was caregiving for her grandchildren and others. She loved being with her family.

Beverly is survived by her five children, Deborah (Dennis) Samic, Kathy (Tim) Indra, Owen (Jenni) Stoughton, Rick (Joyce Zweifel) Stoughton, and Kim (Steve) Gant; 10 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; and her nephews and niece, Scott (Kelly) Jones and family, David Horton and Debbie Leadholm.

Beverly was preceded in death by the love of her life, Donald; her parents; her sister, Kay Deighton; her brother, Richard Jones; brother-in-law, George Deighton; and sister-in-law, Shirley Jones.

A family funeral service will be held at GUNDERSON EAST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison, at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, June 18, 2021. A visitation will be held at the funeral home from 10 a.m. until the time of the service on Friday. Private family burial will take place at Roselawn Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Agrace HospiceCare in Fitchburg or, as Beverly would suggest, "Go out and dance!" Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

