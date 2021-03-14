Wilke, Beverly J.

MONONA - Beverly J. Wilke, age 93, of Monona, passed away on Friday, March 12, 2021, at Heritage Assisted Living in Monona.

She was born on Feb. 25, 1928, in Madison, the daughter of Amel Pearson and Margaret (Butler) Pearson Walrath.

Beverly graduated from Madison East High School. She married Eugene M. "Gene" Wilke on Nov. 27, 1948, in Madison.

She was a member of Olbrich Garden Club, Olbrich Botanical Society and St. Stephen's Lutheran Church. She earned the prestigious President's Call to Service Award for volunteering over 7,000 hours of her time to Olbrich Gardens. She enjoyed gardening, playing bingo and traveling, getting to all 50 states. Most important to her was spending time with her family.

Beverly is survived by four daughters, Sharanne (Bob Bryan) Whitmer, Marianne (John) Pogue, Laura (Leon) Endres and Lisa (Joe) Mazzara; two sons, Eugene "Buck" and Steven (Laura Week) Wilke; two sisters, Janice (Dick) McCord and Susan (Rolf) Hanson; 14 grandchildren, Marc and Adam Enevold, Jenny, Laura, and David (Cassandra) Whitmer, Carrianne (Robert) Basler, Amy (Jon) Russell, Sara Pogue, Rebecca (Cory) Svoma, Matthew (Megan) and Tony (Tricia) Endres, Joey (Brooke Gillespie), Jordan and Lexi Mazzara; 16 great-grandchildren; and many other loving relatives.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Eugene; infant daughter, Emily; parents, Amel Pearson and Margaret Pearson Walrath; three brothers, Gene, William and Richard Pearson; and two sisters, Edith Bonker and Marilyn Napstad.

Private services will be held. Friends and family may participate via livestream at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, March 20, 2021, with Elisa Brandt presiding. Burial will be held at Roselawn Memorial Park. A public celebration of her life will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Agrace HospiceCare or Olbrich Gardens.

