Adams, Blaine H.

MILTON- Blaine H. Adams, age 82, of Milton, passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020, in Jefferson. He was born in Excelsior, Wis., on Oct. 26, 1938, the son of Manuel and Thelma (Lightfoot) Adams. He was one of six children. Blaine graduated from Blue River Highs School in 1956, in a class of 28; 11 of the 28 still meet often for breakfast. He married Shirley F. Smith on Dec. 16, 1957, celebrating 55 years of marriage before her passing. They had four children.

Blaine was a humble, loving, honorable, kind, and generous man whom you heard whistling before you saw him coming. He strived to bring the best out in everyone and everything. He studied ergonomics at UW-Whitewater and earned a GMI degree. He was the UAW Health and Safety Rep for General Motors. He also was Zone Committee Man, CAP Chairman, National CAP Rep, and UAW Training Center Administrator. He negotiated Local UAW contracts and helped organize several unions. One of his proudest moments was participating in the first Earth Day March in Washington D.C. He was one of four founding charter members of Blackhawk Community Credit Union, where he served on and was chairman of the board for decades. Blaine and Shirley were entrepreneurial and started numerous businesses, including the Island of Fine Gifts and Brides Number One.

In later years Blaine became the family chauffeur and spent every day with his grandchildren. He even built the family fireplace with them on his back. He loved to travel and RV; Las Vegas was his favorite anniversary destination. "The Dolphin," a nickname two of his grandchildren gave the motor home, was an adventure for all, even when parked in the backyard. He enjoyed a good cup of black coffee, politics, antiquing, reading, bird watching, and squirrel relocating. In 2015, while hosting at The Edgewater restaurant, his daughter Vicki's restaurant, he met Karen Pelzel, and his whistle returned.

Blaine is survived by his four children, Vicki (William) Millis of Milton, Pamela Adams of Milton, Blaine Todd (Erin) Adams of Fort Wayne, Ind., and Joycelyn (Matthew) Miller of Milton; 18 adored grandchildren: Vicki's children, Sarah (Joe) Davis, Robert M. Starks, Salisa (Derek) Wallace, Martha (Pete) Millis, William J. Millis; Pamela's children, Blaine Thomas (Andria), Breanna; Blaine Todd's children, Zachary, Brooke, Blaine H. Jr., Stephanie, and Hilary; and Joycelyn's children, Christian, Colin, Carson, Hannah, Lauryn, Masyn; 12 adored great-grandchildren, Chase, Emily, Casten, Chole, Bennett, Brooks, Zelina, Sawyer, Michael, Blaine, Ari, and Ashley; special friend, Karen Pelzel; three sisters, Marilyn, Sally, and Henritta; sister-in-law, Marjean; and other family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife; and two brothers, Brad and Brian Adams.

There are no services planned at this time.