WISCONSIN RAPIDS - Blake A. Asmussen, age 39, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022, in Wisconsin Rapids, Wis.

Visitation will be on Friday, Jan. 14, at the HERMAN-TAYLOR FUNERAL HOME in Wisconsin Rapids, Wis., from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., with a funeral service officiated by Pastor Casey Scheifelbine to follow at 2 p.m.

Blake was born on Dec. 16, 1982, in Beaver, Pa., to Daniel and Colleen (Vleeshouwers) Asmussen. He married the love of his life, Catina Asmussen (CasaDeCalvo), on July 4, 2020, in Wisconsin Rapids, Wis. Blake was known for his unforgettable and burly laugh. Everyone that met him said that his laugh could start parties. He had the best sense of style, looking sharp with his matching shirt and shoes. Blake was charismatic, had a big heart, and always put others first. He was also an automotive enthusiast, especially Hondas.

Blake was a talented baritone sax musician, performing with the University of Wisconsin band at the age of 13 and traveling with them to Austria and Germany.

Blake had an everlasting bond with the love of his life, Catina. He fondly called her Cat, and often said, "I'm the lucky one because I have you."

Blake is survived by his wife, Catina Asmussen; parents, Colleen Asmussen and Dan (Nancy) Asmussen; brother, Tyler (Cami) Asmussen; grandmother, Gail Vleeshouwers; uncle, Pete (Carol) Vleeshouwers; aunt, Cindy Nulty; and cousins, Molly, Abby, Hannah, and John; and many family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, John Vleeshouwers, Louis and Margaret R. (Murray) Asmussen; aunt, Patricia Cardona; and special pet, Gertie, Blake's beloved bulldog.

Herman-Taylor Funeral Home is honored to be assisting the family.

Memorials may be sent to the Herman-Taylor Funeral Home, 2201 Chestnut St., Wisconsin Rapids, WI 54494.