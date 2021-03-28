Menu
Blanche McCallum
FUNERAL HOME
Gunderson Funeral Home - Madison
5203 Monona Drive
Madison, WI

McCallum, Blanche T.

OREGON - Blanche T. McCallum, age 91, of Oregon, passed away on Thursday, March 25, 2021, at UW Hospital and Clinics. She was born on Aug. 30, 1929, in Watertown, Wis., the daughter of Clarence and Agnes (Heger) Richter.

She met the love of her life, Archie D. McCallum, at a dance, and they were married on Oct. 25, 1952, in Richwood, Wis. Blanche worked for the Oregon School District, serving lunch for many years and was a crossing guard for 15 years. She was a lifetime member of Holy Mother of Consolation Catholic Church and the Red Hat Club.

Blanche loved dancing, flower gardening and taking Sunday drives. She enjoyed her weekly trips to the Firefly where she would gather with friends for wonderful conversation and coffee and enjoyed playing Chinese Checkers with her special friends at Oregon Manor. Most of all, Blanche loved her family and the time she spent with them.

Blanche is survived by her children, Lavonne (Randy) Nedlose, Linda (John) McCallum-Miller, Craig (Cindy) McCallum, Lisa (Bill) Harrington, and Curt (Janis) McCallum; 10 grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; two sisters, Rosanne Richter and Doris Zimmerman; two sisters-in-law, Darlene McCallum and Myrna Richter; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. She was preceded in death by husband, Archie; parents; two brothers, Joe and Donald Richter; brother-in-law, Alphonse "Zim" Zimmerman; and sister-in-law, Lucille "Chuck" Richter.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at HOLY MOTHER OF CONSOLATION CATHOLIC CHURCH, 651 N. Main St., Oregon, at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021, with Father Wankerl presiding. Visitation will be held at the church from 9 a.m. until the time of the Mass on Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021. A private family burial will be held at St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to Agrace HospiceCare or Holy Mother of Consolation Catholic Church. The family wishes to thank the staff at Oregon Manor and UW Hospital, especially Melissa R.N., for their loving care. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

Gunderson Oregon

Funeral & Cremation Care

1150 Park St.

(608) 835-3515


Published by Madison.com on Mar. 28, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Aug
14
Visitation
9:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Holy Mother of Consolation Catholic Church
651 North Main Street, Oregon, WI
Aug
14
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00a.m. - 11:40a.m.
Holy Mother of Consolation Catholic Church
651 North Main Street, Oregon, WI
