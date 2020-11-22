Willborn, Bobbie J.

MOUNT HOREB - Bobbie J. Willborn, age 84, of Mount Horeb (Daleyville), passed away of natural causes on Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020, at Agrace HospiceCare surrounded by her family. She was born on Jan. 10, 1936, in Dillon, S.C., the daughter of Hiram (Sam) and Olive (Clark) Pratt. She married the love of her life, John Willborn, on Aug. 7, 1954, in Bennettsville, S.C.

Bobbie worked many various jobs before working for UW Health for over 15 years until her retirement. She was a lifelong member of Perry Lutheran Church.

Bobbie enjoyed spending time with her family. She was always there for them and made sure they looked their best, especially on Easter. She loved dogs, especially Maltese and German Shepherds. Bobbie enjoyed her roses and grew as many as she could, which meant she was a fantastic gardener. She and her husband had a large vegetable garden, and she particularly enjoyed the 40-60 tomato plants that she used for canning every season. Bobbie enjoyed traveling and made many visits to Florida, where she loved to sit outside and enjoy the sunshine at her daughter and son-in-law's home.

Bobbie is survived by her husband of 66 years, John Willborn; children, Judy (Steve) Thoni, Darlene (Terry) Bowman, Jackie Snook, Tammy (Kevin) Roundy, John (Tammy) Willborn Jr. and Donna (Rev. Mark) Gilberts; grandchildren, Ethan, John, Rob, Will, Mike, Katelyn, Holly, Tiffany, Luke, Heather, Jazmine, John III, Kelsey, Brittany, Jill, Joy and Marcus; many great-grandchildren; and sister, Hilda (Thomas) Rippy.

She was preceded in death by her parents; granddaughter, Hope Christine Forbes; two sisters, Pauline (Jack) Lewis and Ruth (Wesley) Turner; and four brothers, Fred Pratt, Steve (Ricky) Pratt, Jimmy Pratt and Ray Pratt.

Funeral services were held at Perry Lutheran Church, on Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, with the Rev. Kelli Fisher and the Rev. Mark Gilberts presiding. Burial was held at Perry Lutheran Cemetery.

The family would like to say a special thank you to St. Mary's Hospital 4 East and Staci on 5 East and a very special thank you to Kent and all the staff at Agrace HospiceCare for their loving and compassionate care for Bobbie. Memorials may be made in Bobbie's name to Agrace HospiceCare. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

