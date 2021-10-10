Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Madison.com
Madison.com Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Bonnie Schwartz
1945 - 2021
BORN
1945
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Ryan Funeral Home - DeForest Windsor Chapel - De Forest
6924 Lake Road
DeForest, WI

Schwartz, Bonnie J.

DEFOREST - Bonnie J. Schwartz, age 75, passed away on Oct. 5, 2021, at Prairie Ridge Health. She was born on Nov. 26, 1945, in DeForest, Wis., to parents, Johannes and Olive (Lund) Haug.

Bonnie married Peter J. Schwartz on May 31, 1974, in Madison, Wis. She was known to have a crafty side, which included sewing, painting, ceramics, and drawing.

Bonnie is survived by her husband, Peter; and five siblings, Karen (Glen) Mickelson, James (Joanne) Haug, Jonee (Jerry) Gmeinder, Charles Lund, and Kristi (Tom) Gartner. She is further survived by brothers- and sisters-in-law, several nieces and nephews, and best friends, Pat (Rudy) Ledesma.

She was preceded in death by her parents; three brothers, John, Gene, and Roy Haug; and in-laws, Frank and Mary Schwartz.

Per Bonnie's request, no services will be held at this time. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

To view and sign this guestbook, please visit www.ryanfuneralservice.com.

Ryan Funeral Home & Cremation Services

Windsor/DeForest Chapel

6924 Lake Road

(608) 249-8257


Published by Madison.com on Oct. 10, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Ryan Funeral Home - DeForest Windsor Chapel - De Forest
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Ryan Funeral Home - DeForest Windsor Chapel - De Forest.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.