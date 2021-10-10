Schwartz, Bonnie J.

DEFOREST - Bonnie J. Schwartz, age 75, passed away on Oct. 5, 2021, at Prairie Ridge Health. She was born on Nov. 26, 1945, in DeForest, Wis., to parents, Johannes and Olive (Lund) Haug.

Bonnie married Peter J. Schwartz on May 31, 1974, in Madison, Wis. She was known to have a crafty side, which included sewing, painting, ceramics, and drawing.

Bonnie is survived by her husband, Peter; and five siblings, Karen (Glen) Mickelson, James (Joanne) Haug, Jonee (Jerry) Gmeinder, Charles Lund, and Kristi (Tom) Gartner. She is further survived by brothers- and sisters-in-law, several nieces and nephews, and best friends, Pat (Rudy) Ledesma.

She was preceded in death by her parents; three brothers, John, Gene, and Roy Haug; and in-laws, Frank and Mary Schwartz.

Per Bonnie's request, no services will be held at this time. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

To view and sign this guestbook, please visit www.ryanfuneralservice.com.

Ryan Funeral Home & Cremation Services

Windsor/DeForest Chapel

6924 Lake Road

(608) 249-8257