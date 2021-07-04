Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Madison.com
Madison.com Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Bonnie Mae Whiting
1940 - 2021
BORN
1940
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Cress Funeral & Cremation Service - Madison West
3610 Speedway Road
Madison, WI

Whiting, Bonnie Mae

MADISON – Bonnie Mae Whiting, age 80, of Madison, passed away Thursday, July 1, 2021. She was born in Richland Center, Wis., on Sept. 4, 1940, the daughter of Leonard and Mildred (Kerns) Hartman. Bonnie grew up in Madison in the Bush neighborhood. She talked about what hardships and wonderful times she had.

She is survived by a son, David; and many numerous nieces and nephews.

Bonnie was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Richard; a son, Steve; a sister, Cleo; and her brothers, Robert, Bill "Charles" and Bernard "Bernie."

A funeral service will be held at CRESS FUNERAL HOME, 3610 Speedway Road, Madison, on Wednesday, July 7, at 1 p.m. A visitation will be held at the funeral home on Wednesday from 12:15 p.m. until the time of service. The burial will follow at Forest Hill Cemetery.

Bonnie's family wants to thank Melissa, Dana, Chloe, Cortney, Gene, and Hospice for their care and kindness, and Brenda, Tracey and Karen for allowing Bonnie's spirit to be free and happy for transition.

Please share memories at www.cressfuneralservice.com.

Cress Funeral & Cremation Services

3610 Speedway Road, Madison

(608) 238-3434


Published by Madison.com on Jul. 4, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jul
7
Visitation
12:15p.m.
Cress Funeral & Cremation Service - Madison West
3610 Speedway Road, Madison, WI
Jul
7
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Cress Funeral & Cremation Service - Madison West
3610 Speedway Road, Madison, WI
Jul
7
Burial
Forest Hill Cemetery
WI
Funeral services provided by:
Cress Funeral & Cremation Service - Madison West
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Cress Funeral & Cremation Service - Madison West.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Cress Funeral & Cremation Service
July 4, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results