Whiting, Bonnie Mae

MADISON – Bonnie Mae Whiting, age 80, of Madison, passed away Thursday, July 1, 2021. She was born in Richland Center, Wis., on Sept. 4, 1940, the daughter of Leonard and Mildred (Kerns) Hartman. Bonnie grew up in Madison in the Bush neighborhood. She talked about what hardships and wonderful times she had.

She is survived by a son, David; and many numerous nieces and nephews.

Bonnie was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Richard; a son, Steve; a sister, Cleo; and her brothers, Robert, Bill "Charles" and Bernard "Bernie."

A funeral service will be held at CRESS FUNERAL HOME, 3610 Speedway Road, Madison, on Wednesday, July 7, at 1 p.m. A visitation will be held at the funeral home on Wednesday from 12:15 p.m. until the time of service. The burial will follow at Forest Hill Cemetery.

Bonnie's family wants to thank Melissa, Dana, Chloe, Cortney, Gene, and Hospice for their care and kindness, and Brenda, Tracey and Karen for allowing Bonnie's spirit to be free and happy for transition.

